11 Chain Restaurant Pasta Dishes That Customers Keep Ordering Again And Again

Barring a trip to Italy, finding great pasta isn't always easy. The best you can typically find in the States is at hole-in-the-wall Italian restaurants or mom-and-pop shops where those authentic Italian flavors still shine through in every dish. We're talking perfectly al dente, handcrafted noodles and flavorful sauces. Or maybe, you're just craving something easy that doesn't sacrifice quality in the process. But before you write off every other restaurant, take a look at the menu at some of the chains near you. Despite their reputation, these restaurants often have some hidden gems among their offerings that you'll want to get your hands on. We took feedback from review sites and social media platforms like Reddit and Facebook to find chains that don't just live up to expectations, but exceed them. This meant quality noodles, tasty sauces, and overall bang for your buck.

Some of the brands on this list are part of a small pool of pasta-focused chains, while others just so happen to make some pretty great pasta. Big hitters like Olive Garden and The Cheesecake Factory may not be authentic Italian cuisine, but they do serve up some indulgent pasta dishes that stand all on their own, leaving customers coming back for more. On this list, you'll find American-style classics like mac and cheese, loaded with buffalo chicken or baked to crispy perfection. You'll also discover Cajun-inspired dishes and classic Italian staples reimagined. Reviews across the internet pointed to these dishes as favorites for fresh ingredients, overall flavor profiles, and doneness of the pasta. There's plenty of unexpected goodness at chain restaurants ready to be twirled, forked, and slurped off the plate.