11 Best Restaurant Chain Fried Fish Dishes

Dining out is one of life's more pleasant experiences. Most communities have a number of good restaurants in the area, so there are plenty of places to choose from. But thanks to chains, recognizable and favorite eateries can be found almost anywhere in the nation.

Chains offer many kinds of foods from steaks to burgers to chicken and even soup. A perennial favorite, however, is fish. You can always put tinned fish on a burger or grill up a fresh catch, but sometimes you want something fried. A nice, crisp coating of breading around a perfectly cooked piece of seafood can be the base of a great meal. At chains, you're also more likely to find more affordable fish dinners than you might find at a local establishment. This is because of the generally high prices of seafood. Thus, inexpensive chain meals help fill this gap. This is beneficial because a study by Johns Hopkins found that almost 90% of Americans don't eat the recommended two servings of fish per week, and miss out on nutrients such as Omega-3 fatty acids.

Now, deep-frying food is not necessarily the healthiest way to prepare it, but once in a while, it's a worthwhile treat. That said, you may want to check out the best seafood restaurant in every state, for those special occasions. In the meantime, we present the 11 best chain fried fish dishes. They cover most of the nation, and you're sure to find one here that you will really enjoy.