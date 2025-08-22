The Fastest Growing Seafood Chains In The US

Whether it's easy-in, easy-out fast food chains, or slightly more upscale casual dining venues, the kind of food that generally dominates the American restaurant scene is stuff that comes from the land. Burgers, steaks, fried chicken, potatoes, and salads seem to be what most eateries want to serve. Less prominent, historically speaking, are seafood restaurants. Perhaps because the desire to consume swimming fish and shellfish alike is so polarizing from person to person, and because tastes vary greatly across regions of the United States, very few seafood chains have ever enjoyed a national presence like that of the burger and chicken places.

That all seems to be changing, and quickly. As the American palate and mainstream restaurants both expand to include a larger variety of foods, the demand for seafood served fried, raw, or as part of sandwiches or specific culinary traditions from around the world has grown. More and more new seafood-themed chains are popping up around the U.S., while ones that have been around for years are aggressively moving into new markets. Here then are the seafood restaurants getting bigger, going regional, and taking their operations to the entirety of the country — the fish establishments most on the rise.