How Thick Should You Be Cutting Your Fish For Poke?

If you're like us, you've probably wondered if grocery store sushi is actually worth buying before. While some stores knock it out of the park, it's definitely not restaurant quality. And while a little splurging on a restaurant meal is fine now and then, do you really have the money to be eating sashimi, sushi, or poke as often as the craving might strike? If not, don't worry: You can still enjoy poke bowls from the comfort of your own home, too. You just need to grab some fish that's sashimi or sushi grade (i.e. safe to be eaten raw) and cut it into the perfect size for poke.

This may differ from person to person, but you'll generally want to cut it into cubes about ½ inch in size — start with ½ inch slices, then cut them into cubes the same thickness. Or go for 1-inch cubes if you prefer a larger bite. The goal here is for you to create relatively homogeneous ingredient sizes, so you aren't dealing with fish that's way thicker or smaller than anything else in your bowl.

As for the type of fish you can use, salmon and tuna both serve as popular choices. We've talked before about the tuna you should be using for better poke bowls (yellowfin or bigeye), but really, as long as you're using very fresh, firm-fleshed fish, you can use basically anything you want. Traditionally, cheaper cuts of meat from the head typically serve the meal better since they're firmer and the texture goes well with rice and other poke ingredients, too. Don't be afraid to ask your local fishmonger what the daily availability looks like, either.