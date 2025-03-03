The Tuna You Should Be Using For Better Poke Bowls
Poke bowls have grown in popularity in recent years. The Hawaiian dish has become one that you can find just about anywhere in the United States really since 2012. By the time Walmart began selling poke bowls in 2023, the dish was already widely beloved and often imitated by consumers at home. Despite the dishes seeming simplicity, many people who try their hand at making their own poke bowls don't know what type of tuna works best for the dish. Which is why we reached out to an expert to get some insight.
Marc Spitzer, chef and partner at both Bondst and Okaru in New York, explained that ahi tuna — which is a name ascribed to both yellowfin tuna and bigeye tuna — is the go-to fish for a great poke bowl. Of the two, yellowfin is considered more authentic by many, including Spitzer. "Traditionally it would be ahi tuna which is yellowfin," Spitzer revealed before also adding, "As far as preparing it, lean tuna is best."
Using either yellowfin or bigeye tuna is ideal for poke bowls
Now, while we'd advise that you do not get your ahi tuna from Costco, the ingredient is key to making a great poke bowl. Plus, despite yellowfin being considered more authentic, bigeye tuna is just as viable an option as far as Spitzer is concerned. "Yellowfin is the go-to but I personally love the flavor of bigeye," the chef explained, "It's more densely flavored but yellowfin is great."
As for buying ahi tuna, knowing the visual signs that a serving is good for your dish is absolutely vital. "Color should always be the first factor when buying," Spitzer advised. "You don't want anything too fatty — in most cases that is coming from the belly section. Obviously stay away from any tuna that is graying or dry as it is old. Bright red, dense tuna is what you're looking for."
Beyond that, however, poke bowls have various preparation techniques and interpretations, making the recipe you use to create the dish completely up to you. That doesn't mean the dish doesn't have staple ingredients, though. "In essence, they should all include the basics in whatever amounts," Spitzer explained. "Soy sauce, sesame oil, sweet Maui onions, and some scallions. The rest is up for debate."