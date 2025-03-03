The Tuna You Should Be Using For Better Poke Bowls

Now, while we'd advise that you do not get your ahi tuna from Costco, the ingredient is key to making a great poke bowl. Plus, despite yellowfin being considered more authentic, bigeye tuna is just as viable an option as far as Spitzer is concerned. "Yellowfin is the go-to but I personally love the flavor of bigeye," the chef explained, "It's more densely flavored but yellowfin is great."

As for buying ahi tuna, knowing the visual signs that a serving is good for your dish is absolutely vital. "Color should always be the first factor when buying," Spitzer advised. "You don't want anything too fatty — in most cases that is coming from the belly section. Obviously stay away from any tuna that is graying or dry as it is old. Bright red, dense tuna is what you're looking for."

Beyond that, however, poke bowls have various preparation techniques and interpretations, making the recipe you use to create the dish completely up to you. That doesn't mean the dish doesn't have staple ingredients, though. "In essence, they should all include the basics in whatever amounts," Spitzer explained. "Soy sauce, sesame oil, sweet Maui onions, and some scallions. The rest is up for debate."