The Best Seafood Restaurant In Every State
Year-over-year seafood consumption (fresh and frozen) continues to grow in the United States. Americans clearly have an appetite for everything from lobster to fish and shrimp, and we like to eat out when it comes to seafood, as evidenced by the fact that even struggling seafood restaurants like Red Lobster are making a comeback. And let's not forget the great excitement that greeted the opening of the Forrest Gump-inspired Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.
Fortunately, great seafood restaurants can be found in every corner of the country, and even establishments in landlocked states often manage to procure fresh seafood from other states or even foreign nations. What's exciting about seafood dining is the great diversity and creativity on offer. Surveying the nation's establishments, one is spoiled for choice with everything from New England-style seafood, such as the famous clam chowder, to Cajun seafood, such as po' boy sandwiches, and Latin-inspired flavors.
It's also wonderful to see some restaurants focus on ethically sourcing fish and seafood, which is one of the factors we considered when putting together this list, although we wish it were more salient in the industry. A full breakdown of our methodology can be found on the final slide. Between the elevated flavors, varying options, and sustainable, fresh catches, seafood dining has never been better.
Alabama: Bayonet
This Birmingham-based spot is celebrated as one of the nation's 50 best restaurants. Sustainably sourced fish rotate between different catches. Raw oysters from Alabama's Dauphin Island mingle with creative dishes, such as the bánh mì with caramel sauce that's stuffed with Gulf shrimp. Fries with lemon aioli are a constant on the menu. To complement your meal, there's a selection of great cocktails.
(205) 829-1899
2015 2nd Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203
Alaska: Simon & Seafort's
This top-rated Anchorage institution has been serving creative seafood since 1978. The menu includes wonderful shareables like the coconut shrimp with Cajun marmalade and calamari with artichoke hearts, both of which are on the happy hour menu, along with the crab-stuffed grilled jalapeños with Parmesan. Fresh Alaskan catches, such as salmon or halibut, are served alongside herb couscous. For something over the top, order a pound of Golden King crab legs.
(907) 274-3502
420 L St, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: Chula Seafood
One of the best restaurants in the Phoenix valley, Chula pulls off quite the feat of serving fresh seafood in the desert, thanks to its fishing boats in San Diego. Fish plates, such as grilled swordfish and seared seabass, are served with your choice of sauce, including red chile butter and chimichurri. Add sides such as sushi rice and clam chowder. More simple options include the vegetable and rice poke bowls that can be ordered with spicy scallops.
Multiple Locations
Arkansas: Eat My Catfish
Eat My Catfish has been the subject of much local acclaim, and its catfish is king. Lunch specials include farm-raised grilled catfish, catfish and shrimp, and even catfish and chicken. You could also get the blackened catfish dinner or the catfish po' boy sandwich. But the menu doesn't stop there: There's mild or spicy boiled shrimp and a Cajun combo with shrimp and, naturally, catfish. Order a pound of crab legs with melted butter and hushpuppies.
Multiple Locations
California: Providence
This three-star Michelin restaurant utilizes a trifecta of classic methods, worldly inspiration, and fresh, sustainable seafood to craft refined dishes that are impeccably presented. You'll never get fish this good at home. Recommended plates include the roasted monkfish and the lobster mousse tart. Additionally, try the Uni Egg, with sea urchin, champagne white butter, and brioche croutons. If you're in a lavish mood, there's a sumptuous, multi-course tasting menu.
(323) 460-4170
5955 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Colorado: Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar
Sustainability is essential at this establishment, which has been making waves in the press since it opened. Jax works with suppliers to ensure everything is ethically sourced for a creative menu featuring fried New England calamari with mango-chile mojo, blue crab cacio e pepe spaghetti, peppercorn-crushed ahi tuna, and black cod with red curry. On Sunday nights, it serves a stew with fish, Dungeness crab, mussels, clams, squid, and shrimp in a tomato and garlic broth.
Multiple Locations
Connecticut: Haring's
Haring's is the dockside lobster shack you've always wanted. The ambience here is part of the allure, but this is no ordinary seafood joint: It's an establishment praised for its elegant menu, featuring dishes like the locally caught seared tuna or the pan-roasted catch of the day, served with greens and a crispy potato salad. Or try something more casual, such as the lobster grilled cheese, or get a lobster BLT.
(860) 980-3446
15 Riverview Ave, Noank, CT 06340
Delaware: Trolley Square Oyster House
A Best of Delaware winner, Trolley Square serves fresh small and large plates. Start with the loaded crab fries with Cajun mayonnaise and the baked oyster Rockefeller with spinach cream sauce and herb-Parmesan breadcrumbs. Mussel steam pots come in creative flavors, such as marinara with red pepper flakes and coconut curry with ginger. And for the entree, try the crab, shrimp, and mussels linguine. Lastly, grab an oyster shooter with vodka.
(302) 384-7310
1707 Delaware Ave, Wilmington, DE 19806
Florida: Joe's Stone Crab
Joe Weiss opened his counter back in 1913, when Miami Beach was accessible only via ferry. Today, this legendary spot attracts everyone from locals to celebrities. The signature, seasonal dish is the stone crab claws — chilled with a side of mustard — and it's sustainable, since crabs regrow claws. It can be ordered in varying quantities or as a meal with creamed spinach. Finish with a slice of key lime pie.
(305) 673-0365
11 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Georgia: Fishmonger
The Michelin-recommended Fishmonger is serving seafood with Southern flavors. The menu is compact, but offers plenty of great dishes, such as the blackened grouper sandwich on a butter-toasted seeded bun with herb salad and pickled peppers. The raw bar includes chef-curated oysters with kiwi, olive oil, citrus foam, and tarragon; shrimp ceviche; and tuna tartare with fried sunchokes. There's plenty to wash it down with, including zero-proof cocktails.
(678) 705-9358
674 N Highland Ave NE Ste A, Atlanta, GA 30306
Hawaii: Mama's Fish House Restaurant & Inn
Family-owned, this locally-acclaimed eatery celebrates Hawaii's ingredients and the Pacific Islands with lobster from the world's most remote inhabited island, Tristan, blue prawns from New Caledonia, mahi-mahi caught off the shores of Maui, and crab from the coast of Kailua-Kona. Pair seafood with soups and salads, such as the lobster bisque with pumpkin and coconut or the greens with strawberries, walnuts, and goat cheese.
(808) 579-8488
799 Poho Pl, Paia, HI 96779
Idaho: Coa Del Mar
Start with the oysters of the day with mango, vinaigrette, and habanero at this Best of Boise winner. Then order the Hawaiian-style bruschetta with seared, pepper-crusted ahi. Finally, go for one of the ceviches. The octopus ceviche with avocado and jalapeños is an intriguing option, or the smoked shrimp and scallops with citrus vinaigrette. If you're with a group, order one of the seafood towers.
(208) 605-0000
2121 E Riverside Dr, Eagle, ID 83616
Illinois: Bar Mar
East Coast-based celebrity and Michelin-starred chef José Andrés made his mark in Chicago with Bar Mar, whose menu has been praised for its Spanish and Latin-flavored seafood. Lobster rolls come recommended, but we're into the Galician-style octopus with saffron aioli and the Mediterranean sea bass with Donostiarra sauce, a traditional Basque preparation. Andrés is famous for his cones, so try both the caviar and smoked hamachi options.
thebazaar.com/location/bar-mar-chicago
(312) 820-6602
120 N Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL 60606
Indiana: Caplinger's Fresh Catch
This top-rated spot is a local favorite famous for both seafood bites and more elaborate plates. For the former, try the grouper fish sandwich, fried or grilled, and the melt with a trifecta of crab, lobster, and shrimp on a roll with sauteed onions, peppers, remoulade sauce, and mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Order some sides, such as the coconut shrimp with piña colada dipping sauce. You can even add a fillet of basa or catfish.
Multiple Locations
Iowa: Waterfront Seafood Market
There's an actual seafood market on the premises of this award-winning restaurant with plenty of catches from coast to coast. Pull up a chair in the dining room for hot blue mussels, bacon-wrapped sea scallops, breaded clam strips, and blue crab cakes. There are plenty of fried seafood entrees, but non-fried options include Atlantic salmon, rainbow trout from Idaho, and orange roughy from New Zealand. Salads and sandwiches also come with seafood, including a tuna reuben.
Multiple Locations
Kansas: Jarocho
Landlocked Kansas hasn't stopped chef Carlos Falcon from serving the flavors of his upbringing on the Mexican coast. This Best of Kansas City awardee, which has also been featured on the Food Network, serves Latin-style seafood like fried jumbo shrimp in a spicy sauce, ceviche on crispy tostada, and grilled baby octopus with jalapeños. The quintessential Mexican cheese dip, queso, comes with blue crab. Try the specialty Veracruz fish fillet or the trout stuffed with shrimp, octopus, and crab.
Multiple Locations
Kentucky: Osteria
This top-rated restaurant serves up Italian-style seafood. The menu features sliders with both Maine lobster and langoustine, a smaller crustacean also known as Norway lobster. Order them for the table with ahi tuna wontons and Chesapeake oysters. Main entrees are solid, such as the swordfish with prosciutto and asparagus, but try the lemony, house-made linguine pasta with shrimp and sun-dried tomatoes. For brunch, there's buttered crab, fried egg, and avocado on a focaccia toast.
(502) 423-5822
1211 Herr Ln, Louisville, KY 40222
Louisiana: Porgy's Seafood Market
A James Beard 2025 semifinalist for best new restaurant, Porgy's is both a seafood market and one of New Orleans' many great restaurants. In Big Easy tradition, go for the po' boys, which come on freshly-baked Leidenheimer bread with mayo, pickles, and your choice of shrimp, catfish, or oysters. The chargrilled oysters and seasonal Louisiana crawfish are great, too.
(504) 429-3474
236 N Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119
Maine: Fish & Whistle
Helmed by a James Beard-nominated wife and husband duo, Fish & Whistle is dedicated to serving local seafood that's found in abundance to lessen the impact on marine life. The menu is unfussy and affordable, with great options like the "Squidwich" with fried Maine squid on a milk bread bun. Fish and chips come with malt vinegar fries, and the clam stock chowder is made with poached fish and includes bacon.
(207) 571-4520
299 Main St, Suite 104, Biddeford, ME 04005
Maryland: Koco's Pub
If you're eating seafood in Maryland, basic decency demands you start with the state's famous crab cakes. A reader's choice winner is Koco's crab cakes, which are sold at market price. Order just the cake or one of the platters served with French fries, coleslaw, lettuce, and tomato. You can also get a crab cake sandwich on a roll. Also worth trying is the shrimp salad with Old Bay.
(410) 426-3519
4301 Harford Road, Baltimore, MD 21214
Massachusetts: Sullivan's Castle Island
A James Beard Award Winner, Sullivan's Castle Island — known locally as Sully's — is a Bostonian icon and a rite of passage for newcomers. Founded in the 1950s, it is still owned by the same family, which continues to serve affordable, top-notch seafood. The locally-sourced baked haddock with a crushed cracker top is one of the featured items. New England favorites such as lobster roll are also on the menu, along with, of course, clam chowder with oyster crackers.
Multiple Locations
Michigan: Joe Muer Seafood
A Best of Detroit seafood restaurant winner, Joe Muer has been serving crustaceans in the Motor City since 1929. This is upscale seafood dining at its finest with a raw bar that features chilled Alaskan crab legs and a cocktail of shrimp poached in court bouillon. A traditional dish here is the whole roasted Mediterranean branzino, or try one of its modern classics, such as the seared Florida red grouper in a bouillabaisse sauce.
Multiple Locations
Minnesota: Smack Shack
This laidback joint serves some of the best lobster rolls in the country. The Smack Shack Original combines chilled lobster salad on a griddled milk bread with cucumber and tarragon. Try it Connecticut-style, which takes warm lobster, tosses it in butter, and serves it on a bun. But there's plenty more than rolls here. Entrées include grilled Norwegian salmon, jambalaya with white shrimp, pulled chicken and sausage, and linguine and clams. If you're picky, you can always build your own boil with lobster and shrimp.
Multiple Locations
Mississippi: Shivers Creek Catfish House
We go to Mississippi for the catfish, a Southern delicacy, and the Magnolia State is the nation's leading catfish farmer. Shivers Creek Fish House is a Best of Mississippi winner, preparing its local catfish fresh and never frozen. Get fried catfish, or even unlimited catfish, with your choice of fries or baked potatoes. Fried Gulf oysters and fried shrimp are also available, reflecting that other Southern tradition of frying almost everything, most famously chicken.
Multiple Locations
Missouri: Farmhaus
Touted as one of the best restaurants on the St. Louis dining scene, Farmhaus — and, more specifically, chef Kevin Willmann — has been praised for his consistency while serving up elegantly prepared Midwestern and Southern cuisine. Willmann grew up fishing on the Gulf, and that heritage is deliciously conveyed in the likes of the crusted flounder and shrimp tagliatelle. The menu rotates on a daily basis, so be sure to check what's on offer before your visit.
(314) 647-3800
3257 Ivanhoe Ave, St. Louis, MO 63139
Montana: Bistro Enzo
There's nothing like being dazzled by appetizers, which augur for even better things to come. Bistro Enzo had us at white shrimp and vegetable tempura with a lime ginger dressing, ahi tuna tartare with an Aleppo soy marinade and toasted brioche, and calamari with a voodoo cocktail sauce. Rated the best seafood in the state's largest city, other standout dishes include the shrimp with Gouda grits and the scallops and crab risotto with hot honey.
(406) 651-0999
1502 Rehberg Ln, Billings, MT 59102
Nebraska: Shucks Fish House & Oyster Bar
This Best of Omaha winner serves up plenty of great seafood staples, such as clam strips and catfish fingers. We prefer its most novel items, such as the baked mushrooms stuffed with lobster, topped with Parmesan, and served with a side of Cajun sauce. Both fish pastas also look delectable: the deep red sea crab with linguine in a creamy tomato sauce, and the blackened chicken with Alfredo.
Multiple Locations
Nevada: The Palace Station Oyster Bar
Customers claim that this popular local spot, a several-time Best of Las Vegas gold winner, has a line worth waiting for. Naturally housed in a casino, it is one of Vegas's few 24/7 seafood restaurants. The menu features dishes such as chilled oysters, shrimp cocktails, steamed clams, and New Zealand mussels. House favorites include the étouffée — a Cajun stew with shrimp, crab, and lobster — and the Alaskan chowder.
palacestation.com/eat-and-drink/the-oyster-bar
(702) 367-2411
2411 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102
New Hampshire: Breeze by the Bay
The Breeze by the Bay needs no introduction as a seafood spot, as the name says it all. At this New Hampshire Magazine editor's choice, locations are seaside, so you may feel a breeze as you dine on jumbo shrimp served with house-made cocktail sauce, blackened fish tacos, or a tuna melt, with the variety of entrées also including an 8-ounce grilled swordfish and a platter with fried or broiled shrimp, scallops, and haddock with hand-cut fries and apple slaw.
Multiple Locations
New Jersey: Haven
A New Jersey reader's choice winner for best seafood serves not only a lunch and dinner menu, but also a crustacean brunch. A pretzel-crusted fried calamari with spicy marinara to start the day? Yes, please. We would also consider the tempura fried shrimp and lobster risotto croquettes, or the lobster and crab cake Benedict served with breakfast potatoes. This is definitely a brunch spot to impress the visiting in-laws.
(201) 943-1900
2 Main St, Edgewater, NJ 07020
New Mexico: Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood
The seafood scene is somewhat wanting in New Mexico, but we admire the menu at the customer-favorite Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood. Shrimp is arguably the common ingredient on the menu. Check out ceviche shrimp scooped on top of oysters, or the deep-fried, cheesy, jalapeño-stuffed shrimp wrapped in bacon. For something slightly different, order the fish fillet, which also comes with (you guessed it) shrimp on the side.
lindomexicogrillandseafood.com
Multiple Locations
New York: Le Bernardin
The king of New York City's seafood restaurants is the Midtown gem helmed by chef Eric Ripert. This Michelin three-star establishment serves both à la carte and tasting menus rooted in French technique. If you want the royal treatment, go with the chef's tasting menu, which starts with yellowfin tuna, followed by the likes of a seafood medley, steamed lobster, and slowly baked salmon with caviar, before ending with a chocolate tart.
(212) 554-1515
155 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019
North Carolina: Saltbox Seafood Joint
James Beard Best Chef winner Ricky Moore opened Saltbox Seafood Joint in homage to the old-school American seafood shacks and fish camps. Like them, he serves local, fresh crustaceans. The menu changes daily depending on what is caught and the season, and everything is simply prepared. In the spring, you may find blue crab. Summers bring shrimp, fall offers southern flounder, and winter presents bluefin tuna.
(919) 237-3499
2637 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham, NC 27707
North Dakota: Beer & Fish Company
Come to North Dakota for the walleye, one of the state's most popular game fish. Fortunately, the top-rated Beer & Fish Company serves plenty of walleye — from the grill with beurre blanc, beer-battered in tacos or sandwiches, or served as a filet or fingers for fish and chips. Options also come with solid sides, such as Thai pineapple fried rice.
(701) 532-1342
230 Roberts Alley, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Blue Point Grille
Blue Point Grille claims to be Cleveland's premier seafood destination, and customers agree. Simply prepared fish can be paired with great sides like the lobster mashed potatoes and blue crab macaroni and cheese. House specials include a surf and turf with Maine lobster tail and filet mignon. Personally, we like the idea of ordering a bunch of starters, such as lobster deviled eggs, herb-crusted calamari, smoked salmon paté, and grilled octopus.
(216) 875-7827
700 W St Clair Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113
Oklahoma: Pearl's Oyster Bar
Oklahoma City's favorite seafood restaurant is much more than an oyster bar, although the hand-harvested oysters from federally inspected sea beds in the Gulf of Mexico — freshly shucked and served with Mexican mignonette sauce — are certainly a great way to start your meal. So is the guacamole topped with crabmeat and pico de gallo. For entrées, a staff favorite is the Parmesan-crusted tilapia on a bed of spicy tomato rigatoni pasta.
(405) 848-8008
5641 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73118
Oregon: Normandie
Portland Monthly has called Normandie one of the city's best restaurants, and it's not hard to see why. The menu combines inspiration from French cuisine with the Pacific Coast's natural abundance of seafood. Dishes that got us excited include the crab beignets, broiled oysters with miso butter, and the seared steelhead with buttermilk tzatziki. Add the artisan baguette and the watermelon with pomegranate lime vinaigrette.
(503) 233-4129
1005 SE Ankeny St, Portland, OR 97214
Pennsylvania: Fet-Fisk
Fet-Fisk hasn't been around that long, but since opening, it has turned plenty of heads with a James Beard semifinalist distinction for best chef, a finalist slot for best new restaurant, a spot on the 50 best restaurants list by The New York Times, and extensive local praise, as well. What's all the fuss about? Start with the daily selection of raw oysters, scallop crudo, and round out the appetizers with a shaved watermelon salad. For the entrée, order the steelhead trout filet with smoked almond sauce.
4786 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Rhode Island: Gift Horse
Chef Sky Haneul Kim earned a James Beard win for her Korean-influenced seafood. The raw bar has plenty of options, all sourced from Rhode Island. Pair the oysters with fun sauces like kimchi mignonette or a fermented green chili hot sauce. Chilled menu items include clam with cold noodles in a gochujang (red chili paste) broth. For hot items, try the crispy fish ssam with a spicy peanut sauce.
(401) 383-3813
272 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02903
South Carolina: Chubby Fish
You'll want to eat here before you even look at the menu — which happens to be one of the best in the country – according to critics. Chubby Fish has an endearing name with a charming, rustic interior. The refined menu changes daily with the season. Beyond the raw bar, which includes yellowfin tuna with Anjou pear, you may enjoy tasty entrées such as smoked fish in an eggplant curry.
(854) 222-3949
252 Coming St, Charleston, SC 29403
South Dakota: Morrie's Steakhouse
We weren't encouraged to see that Red Lobster is one of the most popular seafood spots in South Dakota. We're all for the big Red Lobster comeback, but even a landlocked state can do better. Fortunately, Morrie's Steakhouse serves a stellar seafood menu. Its dining room evokes old Hollywood glamour, and the menu matches with spinach and Asiago-stuffed oysters Rockefeller, bronzed Cajun-dusted walleye, and Malibu rum-battered coconut shrimp.
(605) 362-8125
2507 S Shirley Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57109
Tennessee: Locust
Dubbed an icon, this top-rated spot serves global seafood on a rotating menu. For dinner, you may find a whole Dover sole fish, sweet razor clams, or a generous serving of caviar. For lunch, if you're lucky, you can try the crab omelet with trout and chipper curry sauce. This being Nashville, you may even visit while Locust is serving swordfish in the style of the city's famous hot chicken sandwich.
2305 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204
Texas: Little Em's Oyster Bar
This Michelin-recommended spot is housed in an elegant white and pink Art Deco building that conjures up the white homes of the Mediterranean. There's a lot to love here, such as the spicy octopus with salsa matcha and the Sicilian carpaccio with capers and your choice of either salmon or tuna. The calamari is lightly battered, and the garlic butter mussels are baked with Parmesan.
(210) 257-0100
1024 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78210
Utah: Current Fish And Oyster
This top-rated spot has been called the best seafood destination in Salt Lake City thanks to its menu showcasing seafood from across the country, which is all flown in fresh. The seafood is paired with thoughtful ingredients to serve to heighten the taste, such as the prawn and crab salad with carrot tahini dressing. Many seafoods can be ordered as an entrée or on the side as an enhancement.
(801) 366-6070
279 E 300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Vermont: The Spot on the Dock
This on-the-dock lakeside spot is a popular seasonal (May through September) seafood destination for Burlington residents. Judged as one of the city's best restaurants, The Spot on the Dock offers tapas, sandwiches, and other casual dishes great for an afternoon meal by the water. The Baja fish tacos are made with battered cod and served on a corn tortilla. Lobster on a potato roll with lemon peppercorn aioli is always a good choice.
1 King St, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: Blue Seafood & Spirits
This Virginia Beach strip mall establishment is effusively praised by diners and has been described as the best seafood restaurant in the country. The menu and atmosphere are both casual. Lighter fare includes broiled lump crab cake and flash-fried oysters, while other entrées include the likes of baked Atlantic salmon and tempura fried shrimp.
(757) 689-5395
2181 Upton Dr #420, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Washington: The Walrus and the Carpenter
Seattle is famous for its fish market, so you'd be right to expect good seafood. This local favorite and James Beard nominee is all about freshness, so the menu rotates accordingly. But you'll find plenty of Washington State oysters and fish, such as grilled sardines with walnuts and shallots, and salmon with coconut leche de tigre.
(206) 395-9227
4743 Ballard Ave NW #300, Seattle, WA 98107
West Virginia: Jewel City Seafood
Called a hidden gem, this beloved spot sources fresh seafood from around the country and as far abroad as the Philippines and Scotland, along with seasonal vegetables. The menu is simple: Choose a fish and then pick your cooking method: grilled, baked, blackened, or deep fried. Sandwiches, including a Maryland Crab Cakewich and po' boys, are also available.
(304) 529-7961
1317 4th Ave, Huntington, WV 25701
Wisconsin: Tempest Oyster Bar
The happy hour specials here are unmatched, with scallops, half-shell oysters, shrimp cocktail, and more. The three different seafood towers are perfect for a special occasion, as are the Maine lobster and Alaskan king crab. No wonder Madisonians rate it the city's best seafood.
(608) 258-1443
120 E Wilson St Suite 3, Madison, WI 53703
Wyoming: Rocky Mountain Seafood
Rocky Mountain Seafood gets high marks from customers thanks to its crustaceans and chill atmosphere. Don't let the simple decor fool you; the menu here is top-notch. The fish and chips basket has plenty of options, from jerk shrimp and coconut shrimp to haddock and cod. The sides and appetizers are extensive, with shrimp bread, oyster stew, and slaw, to name a few.
(307) 885-2722
492 Washington St, Afton, WY 83110
Methodology
Seafood has an association with luxury dining, but the reality is that the nation's seafood scene has always included fare at all price points, from po' boys with fried shrimp and seafood jambalaya to coastal seaside shacks serving daily caught fresh fish. Curating a list of the best seafood restaurants in every state presented us with a host of factors to consider, such as the value of the seafood, the freshness of the supply, and the novelty and range of the menu.
On the latter point, we were particularly impressed by restaurants with a creative approach that draws inspiration from gastronomic cultures near and far. Restaurants that convey a rootedness in a local fishing culture and dedication to seasonal fishing also received higher marks. We complemented such consideration with customer and critic reviews, and other distinctions, such as awards and honors. In the end, we undertook a holistic approach to find those special spots where the seafood is unforgettable.