The Best Seafood Restaurant In Every State

Year-over-year seafood consumption (fresh and frozen) continues to grow in the United States. Americans clearly have an appetite for everything from lobster to fish and shrimp, and we like to eat out when it comes to seafood, as evidenced by the fact that even struggling seafood restaurants like Red Lobster are making a comeback. And let's not forget the great excitement that greeted the opening of the Forrest Gump-inspired Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Fortunately, great seafood restaurants can be found in every corner of the country, and even establishments in landlocked states often manage to procure fresh seafood from other states or even foreign nations. What's exciting about seafood dining is the great diversity and creativity on offer. Surveying the nation's establishments, one is spoiled for choice with everything from New England-style seafood, such as the famous clam chowder, to Cajun seafood, such as po' boy sandwiches, and Latin-inspired flavors.

It's also wonderful to see some restaurants focus on ethically sourcing fish and seafood, which is one of the factors we considered when putting together this list, although we wish it were more salient in the industry. A full breakdown of our methodology can be found on the final slide. Between the elevated flavors, varying options, and sustainable, fresh catches, seafood dining has never been better.