Why Restaurant Fish Always Tastes Better Than Homemade

You defrosted your salmon and followed the recipe. Heck, you even squeezed a little lemon on at the end. It's not bad-bad. It's just nothing like the delicious meal you get at your favorite restaurant.

The truth is, your weeknight setup never stood a chance. Restaurant fish wins every time because chefs have a serious edge when it comes to cooking seafood — from sourcing fresher fish to working with hotter pans, sharper instincts, and way more butter than you'd dare to use. They've cooked this dish hundreds (maybe thousands) of times. They know when to flip, when to baste, and when to pull it off the heat before it dries out. They're not folding laundry mid-sauté or Googling "how to tell when fish is done."

But that doesn't mean you can't get close. We're going to break down the pro tips, habits, and techniques that make restaurant fish so much better than what we make at home.