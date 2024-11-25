Parchment Paper Is The Unexpected Secret To A Better Poach

Years ago, at a garage sale, I came across an amazing kitchenware deal: a large cast-iron skillet and a beautiful Dutch oven, both from the legendary company Le Creuset (whose color palette is extensive), for $12. Purchased new, these items would have cost hundreds. There was only one drawback — no lid on that Dutch oven.

Problem? Not really: I had the materials to make one at home. Not that I was heating up a forge and casting iron in my apartment kitchen. I could just reach for a roll of parchment paper, a relatively unsung kitchen hero that's well known to chefs for its ability not just to stand in for a traditional pan lid but, often, to improve on it. Pros fold parchment into a paper lid (called a cartouche) when they want to trap some heat and steam but don't want a tight seal. When a recipe instructs you to partially cover a dish as it cooks, that's a perfect opportunity for a cartouche which cooks food more evenly than, say, a lid left ajar.

Parchment lids and other paper wrappings are especially good for poaching light proteins like fish and chicken. The chef Jacques Pépin, for instance, likes to use a parchment paper lid for a simple technique known as shallow poaching, where fish is gently steamed in a bit of flavorful liquid without being fully submerged. Here's more on what that looks like — and what else a humble piece of parchment can do for your cooking.