How Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. Capitalized On A '90s Movie To Become An International Seafood Chain

The Bubba Gump Shrimp Company might be the only restaurant chain in the country where the chicken or egg question — which came first? — is relevant to its origins. Was it the shrimp-focused seafood restaurant with its Pier-style facade or the popular Academy Award-winning 1994 film "Forrest Gump"?

If you've ever been to one of Bubba Gump's 38 global locations, you'd probably guess that the restaurant chain followed the movie's success due to the film-inspired menu and paraphernalia, and you'd be right. Bubba Gump Shrimp was originally dreamt up by "Forrest Gump" author Winston Groom, although in the 1986 book, Forrest starts off by raising shrimps in Vietnam. When Hollywood later adapted the book into a film, the Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. was born as a shrimp restaurant started by Forrest Gump in honor of a friend who convinced him to go into the shrimp business.

A year after the film's release, the real-life "Bubba Gump Shrimp Co." was founded by seafood entrepreneur Anthony Zolezzi after he purchased the rights to the name from Paramount Pictures, the studio behind "Forrest Gump."