The Tinned Fish That Belongs On Your Next Burger

Viral food trends are a great way to explore new flavors, and two you might have already tried for yourself are unusual burger toppings and tinned fish. From peanut butter and jelly burgers to dreamy seacuterie boards, these two crazes have been making waves in the food and cooking sphere for several years now. But did you know that they actually taste great together?

That's right: Tinned fish and burgers were made for each other. But not just any canned seafood variety will do — anchovies, the salty fish popular in several Mediterranean cuisines, can bring burgers to the next level with their rich umami flavor and salty tang. That said, you shouldn't necessarily start draping them over the top of your burger. Try incorporating them into your next burger patty recipe in a stealthier way, by chopping them finely and mixing them into mayo to use as a condiment, or whisking them into a dipping sauce, which can then be added to your taste along with ketchup, lettuce and tomato, and more.