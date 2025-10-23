The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Italian Restaurants You'll Find In Every State
There's no denying that American gastronomy has been enriched by generations of Italian immigrants, so much so that one could persuasively argue that Italian food in the U.S. has surpassed the cuisine in Italy.
Pasta and pizza are now staples of the American diet. In fact, one consumer survey found that nearly 90% of Americans eat pasta at least once a week, and similarly, around one-third of Americans eat pizza weekly. And one of America's top restaurant chains is the legendary Olive Garden.
Italian cooking, of course, is more than pizza and pasta. Dishes like eggplant parmesan have also become widely served in restaurants across the country. And let's not forget the desserts from cannolis to gelato. Of course, there's also the Negroni cocktail, which any self-respecting cocktail bar stirs up.
All of it adds up to a perfect dining experience if you can find that charming, cozy, inconspicuous spot — always be on the lookout for signs you're at a bad Italian spot — a restaurant known to locals for serving great Italian food that evokes someone's Sicilian grandmother in the back kitchen.
Alabama: Luigi's Italian Grill
A family-run restaurant aspiring to authenticity, Luigi's is the kind of neighborhood spot beloved for its reliably good food. Other than the Italian scenery framed within facsimile round arches, the decor is very low-key with booth seating akin to, say, a sandwich spot. A best seller is the lasagna. Scoop it up before ordering one of the restaurant's classic desserts, like cannoli and tiramisu.
luigisitaliangrillmadison.godaddysites.com
(256) 715-1173
7559 US-72, Madison, AL 35758
Alaska: In Bocca al Lupo
Italian for "into the wolf's mouth" (similar to the English expression "break a leg"), this James Beard-nominated spot serves up a seasonal menu of creatively imagined Italian cuisine. Dining out, you may be treated to pork and ricotta meatballs, Calabrian chili-rubbed cauliflower, and fettuccine Alfredo with roasted garlic cream. Its wood-fired Margherita with Juneau Greens basil and garlic oil is arguably among the best pizzas in the nation.
(907) 586-1409
120 2nd St, Suite B, Juneau, AK 99801
Arizona: Tratto
There's an ineffable charm to Tratto's outdoor signage, harkening back to old Western roadside spots. The rustic theme is partly carried indoors with garage-style windows and white-painted bricks alongside plenty of tables and wall paintings. Somehow it all works. Tratto has earned plenty of accolades for its Southwestern-inspired Italian food, rooted in local ingredients, including Arizona wheat for the pasta. The cacio e pepe with shaved cheese on top is pasta perfection.
(602) 296-7761
4743 N 20th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Arkansas: Bruno's Little Italy
One of Little Rock's most popular restaurants, the iconic red-and-white checkered tablecloths and laminated menus are sure to spark nostalgia for many diners. Try one of the specialties, such as the ricotta, mozzarella, and Romano cheese layered lasagna with sausage, cured meat, and meatballs. Another tempting offer is the half-and-half ravioli and spaghetti plate with marinara, one of the healthier Italian options.
(501) 372-7866
310 Main St, Little Rock, AR 72201
California: Union
Union may appear unassuming at first, but this Californian take on Northern Italian cuisine is a local favorite. Turn to the pasta menu for an agnolotti with roasted corn and whipped ricotta and the spaghetti with San Marzano tomato and Fresno chili. Finish with an olive oil cake with fruit and vanilla ice cream or one of its seasonal, house-made sorbets.
(626) 795-5841
37 E Union St, Pasadena, CA 91103
Colorado: Tavernetta
Order the Negroni mixed with Cocchi Vermouth di Torino and bask in Tavernetta's ambience of wood tables, ottoman-style seats, and a fireplace. None of it feels stuffy, but perfectly cozy. The menu is praised for drawing inspiration from regions around Italy and for its simple presentation on the plate. Come for lunch and pair the soup of the day with the beet ravioli for a hearty meal, ideally concluded with the rum-soaked tiramisu.
(720) 605-1889
1889 16th St Mall, Denver, CO 80202
Connecticut: Olives and Oil
New Haven has been shaped by the state's large influx of Italian immigrants, so there's good Italian made by and for those raised on it. A local favorite is Olives and Oil, a vintage-style spot with a diner-sized menu serving the greatest hits of Italian food, including a burrata and pepperoni panino, the so-called pizza sandwich. If the menu feels overwhelming, ask for the monthly specials.
(203) 891-5870
124 Temple St, New Haven, CT 06510
Delaware: Scalessa's My Way Old School Italian Kitchen
It's the most long-winded restaurant name, but we admire the unapologetic nature. Set in a small corner block, Scalessa's is popular with diners, particularly its eggplant Parmigiana. Other options include the veal Parmigiana and the meatball and Sunday gravy Parmigiana. Whatever you order, try to get something with the restaurant's celebrated pork and sausage meatballs, featured even in a salad.
(302) 656-1362
1836 N Lincoln St, Wilmington, DE 19806
Florida: Il Ritorno
Il Ritorno evokes the casual atmosphere of a village's osteria. The exposed brick interior wall creates a cozy vibe, even if the aesthetic is no longer novel. There's plenty of novelty in the cooking, however. Celebrated pasta dishes include scallops and shrimp spaghetti, oxtail and goat cheese malfade, and tagliatelle with duck and mint mascarpone. For dessert, try the cassata cake with rhubarb sorbet.
(727) 897-5900
449 Central Ave, Ste 101, St Petersburg, FL 33701
Georgia: Bella Napoli Italian Bistro
A Savannah favorite, both the menu and interior are classically minded, and the red dining room with playful murals is a nice touch. The fried calamari and shrimp alongside pear and gorgonzola salad are a wonderful way to start a multi-course meal. Choose a light pasta, such as angel hair pomodoro, make your secondi the chicken or veal, and lastly, grab the limoncello cake with mascarpone cream.
(912) 495-5124
18 E State St, Savannah, GA 31401
Hawaii: Arancino
The popular Arancino has opened new, larger locations, but you should try to visit the original spot on Honolulu's beachfront. Green doors and fluttering Italian flags welcome you inside a yellow-walled dining room with red-and-white checkered tables and black-and-white photographs. Emotionally transported to the Amalfi coast, enjoy thoughtfully prepared pasta like the penne all'arrabbiata with house-made spicy garlic tomato sauce and the gorgonzola and Parmigiano gnocchi topped with walnuts.
arancino-beachwalk.arancino.com
Multiple locations
Idaho: Luciano's Italian Restaurant
A Best of Boise winner, Luciano's closely placed tables might be characterized as a bit cramped, but it's a good opportunity to make new friends. A colorful chalkboard features daily specials, or order off the regular menu. Start with the spicy sausage-stuffed mushrooms and Alfredo sauce, then move on to a classic dish like Mediterranean-style angel hair pasta tossed in olive oil, garlic, white wine, and artichoke hearts.
(208) 577-6415
11 N Orchard St, Boise, ID 83706
Illinois: Osteria Langhe
This is what you want in an osteria. Located in Chicago's trendy Logan Square neighborhood, this popular and snug spot pays homage to the gastronomic culture of the northern Italian Piedmont region. The flavors and presentation are impeccable, none more so than the vibrantly yellow plin pasta with house-pinched la tur cheese agnolotti, thyme, and butter.
(773) 661-1582
2824 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Indiana: Iaria's Italian Restaurant
Iaria's Italian Restaurant's red booths, neon signage, and glass-block windows look like a Hollywood set for an old-school mafia drama. This fourth-generation, family-owned spot has been serving traditional Italian fare for over a century, and to consistent applause. A specialty here is the fettuccine with a house-original spicy clam sauce. The decor is nostalgic, with equally classic dishes done right to keep diners coming back for more.
(317) 638-7706
317 S College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Iowa: Simon's
With drop ceilings that remind us of yesteryear's classrooms, the decor at Simon's is definitely subdued, but the atmosphere is lively. Despite its reputation as a hole-in-the-wall, Simon's has become very popular. The pasta dinners include the option of creating your own spaghetti with a marinara sauce base, America's most popular pasta sauce, but we recommend going with the chef's creations, such as the manicotti stuffed with spinach, mushrooms, four cheeses, and onions.
(515) 255-3725
5800 Franklin Ave, Des Moines, IA 50322
Kansas: Luciano's
While working for Wichita's The Sunflower newspaper, Italian-American reporter Victor DiMartino wrote not one but two pieces lambasting the quality of Italian food in the area. He did find one lovable spot, however. That would be Luciano's, Kansas' top Italian bistro. On the Thursday and Friday lunch menu, you can order a pasta, salad, and panini combo. Get the carbonara, a forever classic pancetta, egg, and Parmesan blend.
(316) 777-0045
216 W Main St, Mulvane, KS 67110
Kentucky: DiFabio's Casapela
Praised for its great food at a good value, DiFabio's Casapela's beige and brown walls bring an earthy feel to the place. The interior design nicely complements hearty Italian dishes like chicken Parmigiana with a side of marinara spaghetti, as well as the veal in a creamy and sweet marsala wine and mushroom sauce over angel hair pasta. If you want something with more pasta, order the lasagna with house-made sausage.
(502) 891-0411
2311 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206
Louisiana: Mona Lisa
It will come as no surprise that this top-rated spot in the French Quarter has a narrow dining room filled with Mona Lisa portraits. It's kitschy in an endearing way, adding to the feeling that you could be eating at a cozy spot in Rome. Pastas monopolize the entrée menu, including a Mardi Gras red sauce linguini with shrimp and sausage. Meanwhile, the Mona Lisa Special pizza is a tasty meat and vegetable medley.
(504) 522-6746
1212 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70116
Maine: Isa Bistro
Known as a neighborhood bistro, Isa certainly fits the bill with a seasonal menu that features classics like house-made tagliatelle bolognese and eggplant lasagna. There are also more innovative plates, such as squid ink linguine with lobster and crab. We are in Maine, after all. A burrata salad with locally grown tomatoes, basil oil, balsamic vinegar, and Aleppo peppers is wonderfully refreshing. No wonder this is one of Portland's top-rated restaurants on Tripadvisor.
(207) 808-8533
79 Portland St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Benny's
Many Little Italys in American cities have become tourist traps with low-quality and overpriced food. Benny's in Baltimore's Little Italy is a stellar exception, catering to visitors and locals. Nestled on a street corner, Benny's draws high praise from all comers. We love the sound of the pasta pistachio and the chitarra pasta with house-made sauce and meatballs. Shrimp and lump crab linguine in Old Bay cream sauce is the quintessential Maryland-meets-Italy dish.
(443) 224-4401
300 S High St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Massachusetts: Casa Razdora
Food Network star Guy Fieri is anything but subtle in his opinions on what he likes, so when he said that Casa Razdora's pasta is outrageously good, we knew we had to look up this Boston establishment. We say try one of the specials, such as the chicken Parmigiana, which is available Monday through Wednesday.
(617) 338-6700
115 Water St, Boston, MA 02109
Michigan: L.A. Bistro
This bistro in Dearborn — a city famous for its large Arab-American community — was the first Italian bistro in the area to serve halal meat. It also doesn't serve alcohol, so no vodka pasta, but the bistro favorite of penne and vegetables in a generous Alfredo sauce with Parmesan is more than a consolation. Halal Italian is diner-approved as fans rave about the food at L.A. Bistro.
(313) 277-5999
21928 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124
Minnesota: Broders' Cucina Italiana
Broders' is a deli and grocery store praised as a decades-old Twin Cities staple. Ask about the special, which may be something as delicious as spaghetti with grilled chicken and garlic walnut pesto. Other classics include the chicken Parmigiana or an Italian meatball sub. And don't neglect the cheesy strombolis, all of which are served with a side of Broders' Sugo Betti.
(612) 925-3113
2308 W 50th St, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Mississippi: Mario's
The red, green, and white colors of the Italian flag marking the tables and booths make an unmistakable impression upon arrival that you're at a proud Italian restaurant. This popular, cozy spot serves up Sicilian-inspired dishes. Order the Tour of Sicily for a lasagna, chicken Parmigiana, and fettuccine Alfredo trio. Finish with a cannoli, stuffed with homemade ricotta and chocolate chip cream.
(601) 602-4770
122 Carlisle Dr. Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Missouri: Liliana's Italian Kitchen
It's easy to pass by Liliana's original South County location, given its strip mall look, but you'd be missing out on what we hear is a hidden gem. The appetizers are enough to satisfy any customer with toasted ravioli — served with a side of meat sauce — or crispy Parmesan wings, house-made meatballs, and calamari with spicy aioli.
Multiple Locations
Montana: Lucca's
Lucca's self-description as a sophisticated spot without all the bells and whistles is the perfect way to explain this beloved hole-in-the-wall spot to the uninitiated. Customers claim that the shrimp fra diavolo is creamy goodness. We have an eye on the seafood and Italian sausage spaghetti. Alternatively, order the Fontina cheese, baked in a breaded crust with caramelized onions, roasted garlic, and a balsamic glaze. It's an appetizer, but it could arguably serve as a whole meal.
(406) 457-8311
56 N Last Chance Gulch St Helena, MT 59601
Nebraska: Pasta Amore
The strip mall Pasta Amore has been declared one of Omaha's best Italian restaurants. The wonderful black and white jumbo-sized family portrait sets the homey mood for the classic dishes faithfully cooked up. The housemade cheesy focaccia makes for a great starter, but of course, given the name, pasta is the true star. Beef and pork tortellini, potato gnocchi with your choice of sauce, and beefy lasagna with house-made ricotta await.
(402) 391-2585
11027 Prairie Brook Rd, Omaha, NE 68144
Nevada: Los Olivos Ristorante
We appreciate the transparency in the name of Las Vegas eatery Battista's Hole In the Wall, but diners rate the food at another spot, Los Olivos Ristorante, much better. Arguably, the place is too snug to be a ristorante, but chalk it up to Vegas hyperbole. Cream-drenched lobster ravioli leaves customers' mouths watering with lobster chunks and shaved Parmesan. The chicken marsala is heavily topped with mushrooms, and the spaghetti features large meatballs.
los-olivos-ristorante.res-menu.com
(702) 443-3150
3759 E Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89121
New Hampshire: Campo Enoteca
This farm-to-table concept is housed in a cozy, rustic dining room. The pasta is made fresh daily, including a classic Roman cream-free carbonara with bucatini and home-made guanciale. Or try the osso bucco with beef shanks that are braised overnight. A particularly popular dish here is the butternut squash ravioli with an indulgent sage brown butter cream sauce.
(603) 625-0256
969 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101
New Jersey: Chef Vola's
The beloved Chef Vola's is in a private residence within a residential neighborhood in Atlantic City. It is fitting, then, that you're warmly welcomed as if you were a guest at Viola's home — the restaurant is both a James Beard semifinalist for Outstanding Service and a winner in the America's Classics category. This is a BYOB spot, so bring your drinks and order the veal chop Parmigiana.
(609) 345-2022
111 S Albion Pl, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
New Mexico: Il Localetto Rossi
The railroad-style dining room isn't necessarily Instagram-ready, but its Southwestern-style, stucco façade has a hole-in-the-wall charm. Reviewers have raved that Il Localetto Rossi is one of the best meals around, not just within New Mexico. We cannot disagree when there's picture-perfect chicken Parmesan on a bed of fettuccine — the type of well-prepared meal, we've heard, that makes for an unforgettable dining experience.
il-localetto-rossi-italian-cuisine.res-menu.com
(505) 355-5953
106 Buena Vista Dr SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106
New York: Lillo Cucina Italiana
This narrow black storefront and slightly cramped seating right next to the open kitchen are quintessential New York City hole-in-the-wall vibes. This highly-rated spot keeps customers happy with a rotating menu that features favorites like fettuccine with porcini mushrooms, which is almost always available. Sautéed artichokes and meatballs with peppers are also likely to be on the menu. Nota bene: This is a cash-only establishment, which is closed on Mondays.
(347) 763-0899
331 Henry St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
North Carolina: Figulīna
A tiny market marks the entrance to this homey eatery with checkered floors and bulb-strung lighting. The menu varies depending on the seasonal ingredients locally sourced in the South. The whipped ricotta with roasted muscadine and prosciutto makes for a great starter, but pasta is probably why Figulina landed a nomination for James Beard Best New Restaurant in 2025. Collard green pesto ravioli and country ham carbonara mafaldine are some of its standout Southern-Italian hybrids.
(919) 720-4100
317 S Harrington St, Raleigh, NC 27603
North Dakota: Spaghetti Western
In the anthology of cinema, a Spaghetti Western is a European, usually Italian (hence the spaghetti), film on the Old West that subverts the conventions of its American forebears. Fittingly, this laidback Fargo spot certainly serves up creatively subversive takes on Italian staples, such as the shrimp risotto with asparagus purée, the four-cheese gnocchi with breadcrumbs and walnuts. These are deviations from a classic formula that customers love.
(701) 532-4699
524 N Broadway Dr, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Etna Ristorante
Considered one of Cleveland's best Italian restaurants, Etna's dining room has been described as quaint — which is to say it is small, but still comfortable. Etna is located on the ground floor of a residence. Its plain, even grungy exterior is the exact contrast to the wood-paneled interior with Tiffany lamps. Etna has made the most of its space with a menu crafted by a Sicilian-born chef whose seafood-heavy pasta dishes, such as squid ink pasta, come highly recommended.
(216) 791-7670
11919 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106
Oklahoma: Papa Dio's
Stripmall vibes reign at this Best of Oklahoma City semifinalist, Papa Dio's, which is run by several generations of the Bonadio family. Its menu is packed with authentic and delicious dishes that have received heavy praise from customers, such as the chicken Florentine, ravioli stuffed with lobster and ricotta, or one of its many lasagnas, such as the spinach, onion, and mushroom variety.
(405) 755-2255
10712 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Oregon: Campana Restaurant
Campana started as a side hustle for a butchery-style restaurant, but its pastas and assorted entrées were a hit, so the restaurant went whole-Italian rather than whole-hog. This snug eatery with an exposed ceiling and plenty of house plants gives off coffee shop vibes. About that pasta: Try the penne with an angry sauce, hot chili flakes, and pecorino, or spaghetti puttanesca, which will transport you to the Mediterranean.
(503) 841-6195
901 NE Oneonta St, Portland, OR 97211
Pennsylvania: Bar Marco
Housed in an erstwhile fire station, Bar Marco has won praise for its wine list, essential at a popular Italian spot. The dining room keeps the decor simple, benefiting instead from the existing bones, such as the tin ceiling. A sample dinner menu starts with cheese and salami plates, followed by appetizers such as fried yellow zucchini with mozzarella, various pastas, and secondi dishes like mascarpone-stuffed quail with pancetta and summer squash.
(412) 471-1900
2216 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Rhode Island: Posillipo
We loved one Reddit user's description of the family-owned Posillipo as a hole-in-the-wall spot that feels like you're actually eating in the family's kitchen. The food here is exactly what you'd expect: traditional Italian served in generous portions. Popular dishes that stand out for us are the chicken Parmigiana and the linguine with clams. Be sure not to miss out on the house-made limoncello.
(401) 231-9606
103 Waterman Ave, North Providence, RI 02911
South Carolina: Renzo
We're smitten by Renzo, which is nestled on a corner block with a white wood frame and glass double doors beckoning you to a cozy dining room and bar. Helmed by a James Beard Rising Star Chef of the Year semifinalist, Evan Gaudreau, wood-fired pizza is the main showpiece, but the cheekily named Not Pizza menu includes fingerling potatoes with Parmesan and lemon aioli, gargati bolognese, and ricotta gnudi, a dumpling made from ricotta cheese.
(843) 259-2760
384 Huger St Charleston, SC 29403
South Dakota: Nonna's Kitchen
The homey name of Nonna's Kitchen is a prelude to the warm vibes inside this classic Italian restaurant outside of Rapid City. According to customers, Nonna's menu tastes just like home cooking. Regulars recommend ordering the house-made meatballs — after all, a good meatball is a benchmark for an Italian restaurant. Follow up with more delights by ordering the rigatoni with red wine and Nonna's special 100% beef sauce.
(605) 307-1345
544 N Main St, Spearfish, SD 57783
Tennessee: Altruda's Italian Restaurant
The basic brick storefront contrasts with the homey interior, complete with a wall bookshelf, as if you're about to dine in a home library. Altruda's opened back in 1988 and has become a Knoxville staple, considered one of the city's best Italian spots. The classic menu flavorfully demonstrates its lasting appeal: fried mozzarella, spaghetti with meatballs, hollow rigatoni pasta with sautéed fresh tomatoes and ham, breaded veal cutlets, and frozen chocolate mousse.
(865) 690-6144
125 N Peters Rd, Knoxville, TN 37923
Texas: Lucia
Husband and wife David and Jennifer Uygur are known for their warm greetings of diners at this hard-to-book spot, although walk-ins are still possible. The classic Italian is prepared according to seasonal Texan ingredients. The pasta is homemade, featuring stars such as the lobster mushroom cappelletti, but start with the house-cured chef's salami plate. Sit back and enjoy the blue-painted walls adorned with an eclectic mix of illustrations.
(214) 948-4998
287 N Bishop Ave, Dallas, TX 75208
Utah: Cosmica
The retro bar, wooden booths, and neon lighting make Cosmica's dining room look like a cozy 1950s diner. Cosmica is intentionally kitschy, which only adds to the good vibes as you order off one of the nation's best menus. The puffy bread — get it with spicy pomodoro — is a must-try antipasti. Follow up with one of its elevated pastas or the pizza with littleneck clams.
(385) 525-8600
945 S 300 W #102, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Vermont: Gold Restaurant
In Italian, a trattoria is a smaller, more casual eatery, in contrast to the larger ristorantes. In that sense, Gold Restaurant's laidback, tiny dining room is the perfect trattoria. This exceptionally rated Burlington spot serves both small and large plates. For the former, try the crispy eggplant. If you're looking for something larger, the brisket and mushroom fazzoletti is the perfect example of the restaurant's internationally-influenced menu.
(802) 540-1314
294 N Winooski Ave, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: A Modo Mio
A Modo Mio is an unassuming spot in the Virginia suburbs, beyond the dining cluster of Washington, D.C. You could drive by many times and not have the slightest idea that inside it serves some of the best pizza in the world. But there's more than pies. The main course menu features four-cheese gnocchi, and the minestrone soup is a house-made gem.
(703) 532-0990
5555 Langston Blvd, Arlington, VA 22207
Washington: Pasta Casalinga
Dangling dough rollers are a nice touch at this super informal and small place. One of Seattle's best Italian spots, Pasta Casalinga is located in the center of the famous Pike Place market and makes freshly crafted pastas on a rotating seasonal menu. Highlights include the likes of rigatoni with slow-cooked pork shoulder and spaghetti alla chitarra. You feel the heart that goes into everything here. Luckily, you can also buy some packaged pasta and sauce to take home.
(206) 445-2987
93 Pike St #201, Seattle, WA 98101
West Virginia: Figaretti's Restaurant
We've heard that the top-rated Figaretti's is small and packed, which means it's a good hole-in-the-wall joint. Popular dishes here include the hefty lasagna and the chicken Parmesan over fettuccine. We like the looks of the rigatoni stuffed with three cheeses: spicy ricotta, Parmesan, and Romano. Make sure to save room for dessert, which includes Italian lemon creme cake, tiramisu, and cannoli.
(304) 243-5625
1035 Mount Dechantal Rd, Wheeling, WV 26003
Wisconsin: Greenbush Bar
This popular spot is located in the cozy basement of one of the country's oldest Italian social clubs, where the kitschy vibes are accented with Christmas lights. Come on a Friday or Saturday night for the lasagna with pork, veal, and sweet sausage, plus Wisconsin ricotta and mozzarella. Or build your own pie any night of the week with unique ingredients like sweet pickled jalapeños, caramelized shallots, and Moroccan black olives.
914 Regent St, Madison, WI 53715
Wyoming: Pie Zanos
Featured on Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," Pie Zanos has the type of laidback atmosphere and good food you want when you're hungry but in no mood to dress up. Start your meal with the arancini, breaded and fried risotto cheese balls over marinara sauce. Then try the saltimbocca roulade, the Italian equivalent of the French cordon bleu: Caramelized red onions and sage stuffed inside chicken, which is then wrapped in prosciutto and served atop lemon Alfredo.
(307) 278-0161
17 N Main St, Buffalo, WY 82834
Methodology
Italian restaurants range from some of the most refined, expensive, and gastronomically complex places you can imagine to your local suburban or neighborhood favorite, which isn't interested in being fancy but just makes great Italian food. This article concerned itself exclusively with these types of laid-back spots for great Italian fare.
Our definition of a hole-in-the-wall restaurant didn't simply demand a tiny spot with just a counter and a couple of tables. We considered those sizable enough to host several tables, but not those large enough to be mistaken for, say, a suburban mall Olive Garden branch. Moreover, it had to be reasonably affordable. The vibe could not be overly formal. While we prioritized those with traditionally-minded menus, creative approaches toward classic dishes were also considered.
With these parameters in mind, we searched far and wide for exceptional Italian restaurants for casual lunches and dinners. We consulted local and national media and press, which was then augmented with online customer reviews and industry judges, such as the Michelin Guide and the James Beard Foundation. We looked carefully at the restaurant's interior setting. Decor could be in any style — from old school booths to more stylish patterns — but it needed to convey a relaxed atmosphere. Finally, we considered the menu to answer the ultimate question: Would you want to eat here?