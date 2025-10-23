The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Italian Restaurants You'll Find In Every State

There's no denying that American gastronomy has been enriched by generations of Italian immigrants, so much so that one could persuasively argue that Italian food in the U.S. has surpassed the cuisine in Italy.

Pasta and pizza are now staples of the American diet. In fact, one consumer survey found that nearly 90% of Americans eat pasta at least once a week, and similarly, around one-third of Americans eat pizza weekly. And one of America's top restaurant chains is the legendary Olive Garden.

Italian cooking, of course, is more than pizza and pasta. Dishes like eggplant parmesan have also become widely served in restaurants across the country. And let's not forget the desserts from cannolis to gelato. Of course, there's also the Negroni cocktail, which any self-respecting cocktail bar stirs up.

All of it adds up to a perfect dining experience if you can find that charming, cozy, inconspicuous spot — always be on the lookout for signs you're at a bad Italian spot — a restaurant known to locals for serving great Italian food that evokes someone's Sicilian grandmother in the back kitchen.