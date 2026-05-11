5 Menu Items You Should Start Ordering At Olive Garden

Olive Garden has a pretty big menu, which is why it can be hard to narrow down some of the best items. I don't visit because I'm hoping for authentic Italian food, I go for the overall Olive Garden experience. After multiple visits during my lifetime, I've come away with some favorite dishes which I think capture the best of what Olive Garden has to offer. Some of the dishes you might consider basic, but I simply call them essential eating when making a visit. I'll be real: I've never been a huge fan of its pasta dishes, mostly because they're ones you can make at home for a fraction of the menu cost (which is admittedly not cheap), but there is one pasta stand-out on the list that I know you should try.

That being said, we Takeout writers are an opinionated bunch, which is why we all have our own individual takes. (Food tastes are subjective, after all.) Here are my five favorites, and why I will die on that hill for each, from appetizers to my lone pasta choice.