The Staggering Number Of Breadsticks Olive Garden Keeps On Hand, According To Reddit

Beyond the Chicken and Shrimp Carbonara, the best Tuscan soup in the biz, and those highly suss three-prong forks, Olive Garden is a stone-cold, casual-dining icon for its never-ending breadsticks. But how many breadsticks does it take to be truly limitless? As a former Olive Garden host — back when the uniform involved tying a tie, and distributing Andes Mints like a department store perfume sample associate — I wouldn't be shocked if this number were in the neighborhood of 700 billion. In reality, according to Reddit, the amount of breadsticks kept on hand at any one store is still staggering: 6,000 breadsticks or more, give or take a basket.

The breadstick calculations for weekly store orders are even more eye-poppingly margarine-smothered and garlic-salty. One manager on an r/olivegarden sub claimed his store ordered nearly 25,000 breadsticks per week, with others confirming 12,000 to 20,000 breadstick shipments on regular rotation. A former employee may have been scarred for life by the backroom breadstick-pocalypse, posting to Reddit, "A tower of breadstick boxes collapsed on me once. Our store typically had at least four roller things of like 16 boxes stacked up eight boxes high."

Maybe it's no surprise that "fresh" OG breaddies aren't baked from scratch, in-store. But even if they do come parbaked from a variety of regional suppliers, with Americans eating anywhere from 500 to 600 million Olive Garden breadsticks every year, it looks like we can't get enough of that bottomless bread.