How To Order Small Portions At Olive Garden When You Want A Lighter Meal

Did you know that the renowned restaurant known for its fan-favorite deal of endless pasta and generous portions, large enough to feed a soccer team, now offers smaller options? This menu addition rolled out nationwide at the beginning of the new year and provides a selection of Olive Garden's classic entrees in reduced sizes. These smaller options, which were previously limited to lunchtime, are now available on the dinner menu under the "Piccolo Portions" section (piccolo meaning small in Italian). The new offerings are light versions of some of Olive Garden's most popular menu items, including the Chicken Parmigiana, Eggplant Parmigiana, Lasagna Classico, Five Cheese Ziti al Forno, Cheese Ravioli, Spaghetti & Meatballs, and Fettuccine Alfredo. Each of these smaller options comes with the restaurant's never-ending soup or salad and breadsticks.

The smaller portion options have approximately 40% fewer calories than the original-sized versions, according to Olive Garden's menu. However, the size of the dish's components varies, depending on the entrée. For instance, while both the small and original-sized portions of Chicken Parmigiana have the same description, the smaller portion includes the same amount of chicken as the original, but with a smaller side of spaghetti with sauce, according to the general manager at my local Olive Garden. On the other hand, the original-sized Spaghetti & Meatballs comes with homemade meat sauce and three hearty meatballs served over spaghetti, while the smaller portion reduces the size of all components, resulting in less meat sauce, less spaghetti, and two hearty meatballs.