The Mysterious Origins Of Toasted Ravioli

St. Louis isn't the first city that comes to mind when one thinks of regional cuisines. However, the Gateway to the West does have one dish that puts it on the culinary map: toasted ravioli. Don't be fooled by its name, though, this dish isn't toasted, it's deep-fried. It's usually made by breading stuffed ravioli (the stuffing depends on your taste) and frying it. Once the squares are cooked, they are usually served with marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese. The result is absolutely glorious. Which isn't surprising, given that deep-frying any food (from Chipotle burritos to Nashville hot dogs) instantly makes it better.

T-ravs (as St. Louis locals call the dish) are indisputably good and have now expanded to Italian restaurants all over the US. Even chain restaurants like Olive Garden offer toasted ravioli plates as well-loved appetizers. But the dish isn't safe from controversy. For decades, there has been a debate about who invented this meal, with different restaurants fighting over the honor of calling themselves the birthplace of toasted ravioli. Who has the rightful claim to this title? And, more importantly, was toasted ravioli even invented in St. Louis? The reality is that no one can answer this with certainty, but we can follow the paper trail to see what the most likely story is.