Forget Chile Flakes — This Italian Alternative Belongs On Your Pizza
Pizza is there for us in the best of times and the worst of times. It's always nonjudgmental, comforting, and heavenly. However, the same old toppings can get boring after a while, leading pizza lovers to spice things up with chiles. Some people even believe that red pepper flakes are a downright necessary part of pizza. Instead of picking up standard chile flakes at the store, buy some Calabrian chiles instead. This Italian alternative is sure to knock the taste buds out of your mouth.
To make this topping work for you, you can find Calabrian pepper flakes and shake them right on your pizza, or bloom them in oil if you want to soften them. Or, you can crush up whole dried Calabrian chiles yourself. You can also use fresh peppers, jarred chiles, or chile paste as toppings or baked right onto the pizza. If you can't find fresh, dried, or preserved Calabrian chiles, as they are sometimes only available in specialty Italian markets, keep an eye out for Calabrian hot sauce in stores like Trader Joe's. It's a delicious pizza topping as well.
Those who use this ingredient often swear by it, citing the depth of flavor and subtle kick. One Redditor said, "Calabrian chilis have been having a real moment lately, and I'm all about it. Such great flavor and mild enough that you can really go for it."
Why Calabrian chiles are the secret ingredient for a zesty pizza
If you've never heard of this special little pepper, you should get to know it. The Calabrian chile is small and red, and it grows in the Calabria area of Italy. Similar to normal chile flakes, they have a moderate heat, though they are a little spicier. They also have a robust flavor, and their heat is short-lived. There's a slight fruity note to them, and they have complex nuttiness as well. That nuanced sweetness mixed with smokiness is an upgrade from other chiles.
This unique flavor makes them complementary to tons of ingredients. The sweetness brings out sweet notes in whatever the chile is cooked with, and the heat isn't too overwhelming. That means they also pair well with rich and creamy ingredients, such as cheese. They shine when put alongside acids like tomatoes and can highlight salty flavors. In other words, they are ideal for elevating pizza.
For those who find they love this addition to pizza, you don't just have to use Calabrian chiles as a topping. Lidia Bastianich uses this ingredient for tomato sauce with a kick, so you can incorporate it in pizza sauce as well. These peppers are also a key component of 'nduja, a spicy spreadable sausage that you can use in your three-ingredient pizza sauce or as a topping. Consider adding some chile oil to your dough so there's a little spice in every bite. There are so many ways to include Calabrian chiles in your pizza that once you fall in love with this pepper, you'll never go back.