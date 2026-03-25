Forget Chile Flakes — This Italian Alternative Belongs On Your Pizza

Pizza is there for us in the best of times and the worst of times. It's always nonjudgmental, comforting, and heavenly. However, the same old toppings can get boring after a while, leading pizza lovers to spice things up with chiles. Some people even believe that red pepper flakes are a downright necessary part of pizza. Instead of picking up standard chile flakes at the store, buy some Calabrian chiles instead. This Italian alternative is sure to knock the taste buds out of your mouth.

To make this topping work for you, you can find Calabrian pepper flakes and shake them right on your pizza, or bloom them in oil if you want to soften them. Or, you can crush up whole dried Calabrian chiles yourself. You can also use fresh peppers, jarred chiles, or chile paste as toppings or baked right onto the pizza. If you can't find fresh, dried, or preserved Calabrian chiles, as they are sometimes only available in specialty Italian markets, keep an eye out for Calabrian hot sauce in stores like Trader Joe's. It's a delicious pizza topping as well.

Those who use this ingredient often swear by it, citing the depth of flavor and subtle kick. One Redditor said, "Calabrian chilis have been having a real moment lately, and I'm all about it. Such great flavor and mild enough that you can really go for it."