The Spreadable Sausage Your Spicy Pasta Has Been Missing

If you're looking to give your spicy pasta dishes a boost of umami heat, 'nduja is the ingredient for you. This Calabrian chili-loaded spreadable salami (pronounced "un-doo-ya") is perfect for everything from topping pizza to giving grilled cheese an Italian-style twist, but its rich umami flavor truly shines in pasta dishes. However, there are some important things to keep in mind when upgrading pasta with 'nduja.

'Nduja's intense levels of salt, fat, and acid are part of what make it so special, but these elements must be balanced when incorporating the spreadable sausage into pasta. Too much fat could affect the texture of the pasta sauce, Ryan LaFrance, executive chef at Wilder in Philadelphia, told The Takeout. For this reason, LaFrance recommends sweating the sausage in a different pan and adding the fat and sausage as two separate ingredients. "Rendering the sausage beforehand allows cooks to control how much fat is in there," he explained.

You'll also want to consider the spice level of your 'nduja (those Calabrian chilies can pack a real punch). "If the spice level is too high, cooks can render the sausage, reserving the fat, or just add butter to the sausage to tone it down," LaFrance advised. Lastly, as much as we love a good fettuccine alfredo, it might not be the best option for pairing with 'nduja, LaFrance warned. "I would avoid any sauces with high dairy, like cheese and heavy creams, due to the way the acid would present itself."