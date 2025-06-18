For The Ultimate Comfort Food, Make Grilled Cheese The Italian Way

A grilled cheese sandwich is a comfort food classic that always fits the bill, from childhood after-school snack, to late night cravings banisher, to a quick and easy meal for busy days. While the gooey cheese and crispy bread combo stands on its own, you can boost your grilled cheese with a parmesan crust, or try the double-sided bread toasting trick that prevents a soggy sandwich. You can also up your grilled cheese game by taking a cue from the Italians and making mozzarella in carrozza.

Italy's beloved mozzarella in carrozza features mozzarella cheese between two slices of bread that's coated with breadcrumbs and fried instead of grilled, creating a crunchy crust that contrasts the melty cheese. The idea originated in 19th century Naples to use up leftover cheese and stale bread. "Carrozza" means carriage— as in the bread is a carriage for the cheese — and it's also thought that the name could come from the stringy cheese pull mirroring the reins of a horse-drawn carriage.

You can use fresh mozzarella for the sandwich, but because it's so wet, it can make the bread soggy and prevent the cheese from melting properly. Let the mozzarella drain in a colander, pat the slices dry, and ideally leave it in the fridge for a day or two. Store-bought low-moisture mozzarella is a good alternative that doesn't come with any extra liquid. Italian bread is of course the traditional carb of choice, but white bread with the crusts cut off also works in a pinch.