For The Ultimate Comfort Food, Make Grilled Cheese The Italian Way
A grilled cheese sandwich is a comfort food classic that always fits the bill, from childhood after-school snack, to late night cravings banisher, to a quick and easy meal for busy days. While the gooey cheese and crispy bread combo stands on its own, you can boost your grilled cheese with a parmesan crust, or try the double-sided bread toasting trick that prevents a soggy sandwich. You can also up your grilled cheese game by taking a cue from the Italians and making mozzarella in carrozza.
Italy's beloved mozzarella in carrozza features mozzarella cheese between two slices of bread that's coated with breadcrumbs and fried instead of grilled, creating a crunchy crust that contrasts the melty cheese. The idea originated in 19th century Naples to use up leftover cheese and stale bread. "Carrozza" means carriage— as in the bread is a carriage for the cheese — and it's also thought that the name could come from the stringy cheese pull mirroring the reins of a horse-drawn carriage.
You can use fresh mozzarella for the sandwich, but because it's so wet, it can make the bread soggy and prevent the cheese from melting properly. Let the mozzarella drain in a colander, pat the slices dry, and ideally leave it in the fridge for a day or two. Store-bought low-moisture mozzarella is a good alternative that doesn't come with any extra liquid. Italian bread is of course the traditional carb of choice, but white bread with the crusts cut off also works in a pinch.
Making the best mozzarella in carrozza
What's a grilled cheese without that gooey cheese pull, and mozzarella is one of the best cheeses for a melty sandwich. To achieve that, cut a ¼-inch thick slice of mozzarella and place it between two slices of bread. Dredge the sandwich in flour, eggs, and breadcrumbs, and pan-fry it in ¼-inch of olive oil. Cook until the coating is crispy and golden, and the mozzarella melts — flipping halfway.
You can bring even more flavor to the sandwich in a few ways. Add minced garlic, fresh parsley, a pinch of cayenne, or grated pecorino or parmesan cheese to the beaten eggs. Or try Italian breadcrumbs instead of plain. Just don't add extras like herbs or garlic to the breadcrumbs, as they'll likely burn before the cheese melts. Variations on mozzarella in carrozza add other ingredients to the cheesy filling, including prosciutto, anchovies, or the spreadable sausage 'nduja. You can try others, too, like sautéed mushrooms, bacon or pancetta, and sun-dried tomatoes — as long as they don't have too much extra moisture.
You can also bake the breaded sandwich in the oven with a little oil drizzled on top, instead of frying. An air fryer is another option, requiring just a light coating of oil to be sprayed or brushed on top. However you decide to make your mozzarella in carrozza, enjoy it hot. It's delicious as is, but only gets better with a marinara or pesto dipping sauce.