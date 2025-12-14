The Only 3 Ingredients You Ever Actually Need For A Perfect Pizza Sauce, According To An Expert

When homemade pizza is on the menu, simple is best. Pizza sauce is not a complicated Italian dish — you're not making your nonna's bolognese here. According to Rob Gentile, culinary director of Prince St. Pizza, you really only need three straightforward ingredients: tomatoes, olive oil, and salt. "Because the ingredient list is so minimal, the key is selecting the best quality ingredients," Gentile told The Takeout.

Professional chefs use canned tomatoes over fresh for pizza sauce precisely because quality is so important. Tomatoes in the tin are canned at peak ripeness, resulting in a reliable product with a sweet flavor and tender texture. Fresh tomatoes, on the other hand, can be hit or miss, especially when they're out of season. Even in-season tomatoes aren't always best for a pizza sauce because they are often quite watery.

Many cooks consider canned whole peeled tomatoes as the gold standard when it comes to simple sauces, especially when the tin contains nothing more than the fruit, salt, and maybe a basil leaf or two. Canned tomato brands worth buying often use San Marzano tomatoes imported from Italy, but there are also plenty of producers using tomatoes grown stateside to make great-quality products.