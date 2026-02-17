Lidia Bastianich's One-Ingredient Trick For Tomato Sauce With A Spicy Kick

Celebrity chef Lidia Bastianich is something of an expert on Italian cuisine, to say the least; to the point that Bastianich said her last meal would be an Italian spread of food. Seeing as how pasta sauces are Bastianich's forte, it's no surprise she's spoken about how to elevate a simple tomato sauce. In an interview with Tasting Table, Bastianich gave a breakdown of how she mixes up a spicy sauce, and said her secret ingredient (besides tomatoes) is peperoncino, the Italian term for red chile peppers.

If you go for something like Calabrian chiles from Italy, you'll be adding a sweet, smoky pepper with a noticeable kick to your tomato sauce. It won't entirely overpower the dish like a habanero pepper would, but it also won't be as mild as, say, a poblano. There can sometimes be confusion between "peperoncino" and "pepperoncini" peppers. Peperoncino refers to standard chiles, not those small, yellow-green peppers that we call pepperoncini (which are called friggitello in Italy).

That said, most peppers can be worked pretty easily into a spicy tomato sauce — peperoncino just happen to be this celebrity chef's pepper of choice. For a quicker, zero-effort spicy sauce, Bastianich also said there's nothing wrong with adding Tabasco sauce, although she implied it's not the traditional approach.