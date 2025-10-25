This Kitchen Tool Looks Intimidating But It'll Quickly Become A Go-To Gadget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Between microwaves, air fryers, slow cookers, and all the other devices that take up space in the kitchen, it sometimes feels as if you need to put a moratorium on buying new culinary tools. But before you go to that extreme, there's one kitchen gadget you should make room for on your countertop. You don't often see it prominently displayed in stores these days with the widespread availability of electric food processors and blenders, but if you happen to run across a food mill, snag it.

Folks unfamiliar with the tool are bound to be a bit confused at first, especially in a world where manual culinary devices are largely a thing of the past. Yet, after using it once or twice, you'll realize its genius is its simplicity. The apparatus has three parts: a bowl, a curved milling disk, and a crank attached to a blade. The milling disk sits inside the bowl (with the curve facing up), and the blade fits into the middle of the disk via a small peg. The blade is steadied by affixing two tabs to the sides of the bowl.

Once assembled, just plop some fruits or vegetables into the bowl and start cranking. The blade crushes the produce and squeezes it through the small holes of the milling disk, creating a paste. There is no need to peel or deseed the fruits or veggies beforehand because the holes of the milling disk are too small for seeds and skins to pass through. It's not necessarily the easiest way to make a puree, but it is one of the most efficient.