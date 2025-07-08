Don't Throw Out Leftover Watermelon, Make A Summer Soup Instead
Let's face it, watermelons are typically very large and difficult to eat in just one sitting, and you'll probably find yourself with plenty of leftovers by the time you're satisfied with the treat. But instead of leaving the fruit to go bad in the fridge — watermelon lasts for weeks before you cut into it, but just days once you open it up — you can repurpose it as a key ingredient in a soup. This strategy was explained to us by chef Megan McCarthy of Healthy Eating 101, who said the popular fruit is perfect for making a sweeter version of gazpacho, a raw vegetable soup that was first created in Spain.
"Watermelon makes an incredible twist on classic tomato gazpacho," McCarthy explained, referring to the sippable Spanish summer soup. "It brings a naturally sweet and juicy profile that softens the acidity of tomatoes while still complementing savory and spicy notes. [...] The result is light, balanced, and incredibly hydrating — a perfect chilled soup for summer."
The key ingredients for watermelon gazpacho
Despite being the focal point of this sweet and savory chilled soup, tomatoes and watermelon are far from the only things you'll need to make a great watermelon gazpacho. Similar to most versions of traditional gazpacho, cucumbers are also an incredibly important ingredient, helping to highlight the savory flavor that tomatoes provide. Plus, for some fans of the soup (including chef Megan McCarthy), adding a jalapeño or serrano pepper for a little spice, along with some lime juice to make it a bit sour, are also can't-miss steps toward making the dish even more delicious.
Beyond that, watermelon gazpacho is a highly modifiable dish, and is incredibly easy to make your own. You can utilize a variety of different vegetables — with avocados and onions being among the most popular additions — or throw in some out-of-the-box ingredients like pumpkin seeds, feta cheese, or chili oil to give your gazpacho a distinctly layered flavor. These upgrades — along with several other unique characteristics, such as its cold serving temperature — are what make gazpacho so much more than just a cold tomato soup.