Don't Throw Out Leftover Watermelon, Make A Summer Soup Instead

Let's face it, watermelons are typically very large and difficult to eat in just one sitting, and you'll probably find yourself with plenty of leftovers by the time you're satisfied with the treat. But instead of leaving the fruit to go bad in the fridge — watermelon lasts for weeks before you cut into it, but just days once you open it up — you can repurpose it as a key ingredient in a soup. This strategy was explained to us by chef Megan McCarthy of Healthy Eating 101, who said the popular fruit is perfect for making a sweeter version of gazpacho, a raw vegetable soup that was first created in Spain.

"Watermelon makes an incredible twist on classic tomato gazpacho," McCarthy explained, referring to the sippable Spanish summer soup. "It brings a naturally sweet and juicy profile that softens the acidity of tomatoes while still complementing savory and spicy notes. [...] The result is light, balanced, and incredibly hydrating — a perfect chilled soup for summer."