Lidia Bastianich's Hassle-Free Trick For Stretching Out Pasta Sauce

A pasta dish is only as good as its sauce, but what if there's not enough to cover the pasta? This predicament happens too often, especially when you have unexpected guests come over at the last minute. It's good if you have store-bought pasta sauces in your pantry to save the moment. If you don't, there's no need to fret.

Chef Lidia Bastianich has the perfect solution to stretch out pasta sauce so you don't feel embarrassed serving a meal that looks and tastes bland. According to Bastianich, the best thing to do if you end up not having adequate sauce for the pasta dish you're preparing is to add some pasta water.

Bastianich recommends ladling some pasta water into the mixture of pasta and sauce, then letting it cook on a low flame until the pasta is cooked through. The pasta water will initially increase the volume of the sauce, and then, as it cooks, it will thicken the sauce, allowing it to coat the pasta better.

However, it is important to note that using pasta water can alter the taste of the sauce since the former is typically salted. To prevent this from happening, always taste-test the pasta and the sauce each time you add a ladleful of the water into the mixture. It's also wise to switch to plain water or unsalted broth if you need to add more liquid while simmering the pasta sauce.