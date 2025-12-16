The Simple Pantry Staples Lidia Bastianich Always Has On Hand

When chefs film a cooking show, it seems like they have access to every ingredient their heart desires and that, depending on the production budget, no ingredient is too difficult to obtain. Us home cooks can only dream of such culinary liberty. But, in truth, celeb chefs are just like us when off the air and keep specific (and often budget-friendly) staples on hand to throw together a quick, tasty meal. Lidia Bastianich is one such chef. When EatingWell asked the Emmy-winning cooking show host what the top three pantry ingredients she always has in her kitchen were, Bastianich revealed they were good olive oil, canned plum tomatoes, and lots of legumes.

Bastianich said that by just putting olive oil and canned tomatoes together with some garlic, you can create a simple pasta sauce, a tasty risotto base, or a flavorful sauce for fish, shrimp, or chicken dishes. As for the legumes she keeps handy, Bastianich prefers lentils, dried beans, and split peas which she can turn into hearty soups with the addition of some aromatics. As for the olive oil, spend the few extra bucks and go with extra virgin olive oil for superior flavor.