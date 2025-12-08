When You Should Actually Cook Your Canned Tomatoes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although conventional wisdom would have it that fresh foods are always better than canned ones, there are a few notable exceptions, with canned tomatoes being right at the top of the list. Even professional chefs use canned tomatoes, since they're always in season and make for more consistent results than using fresh but flavorless winter tomatoes. They can't be swapped out for fresh tomatoes in all recipes, however — no one wants a canned tomato caprese salad, and canned tomato salsa cruda is also not the best idea.

The reason is that canned tomatoes nearly always need cooking in order to develop their flavor. (Additional cooking, that is, since canned tomatoes are already cooked as part of the preservation process.) Straight out of the can, these tomatoes tend to be bland, but according to YouTube cooking creator James Delmage, heating " ... contributes to and changes the flavor, especially if you're cooking them along with other ingredients."

Delmage, who also co-authored a cookbook called "Sip & Feast: Family Favorite Recipes," noted that canned tomatoes absorb some of the essence of the garlic, olive oil, salt, and basil he uses to make his homemade marinara sauce. "Likewise, using canned tomatoes to make a Sunday sauce, or gravy, which usually contains pork ribs, sausage, braciole, or any combination thereof, tends to meld the flavor of the tomatoes with the meats as they simmer for hours over low heat," he added. Even if they're cooked without such additions, the heat alone helps to evaporate some of the excess liquid and concentrate the tomato-y taste.