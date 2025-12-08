Don't Expect Shredded Parmesan At Olive Garden – Here's What You're Getting Instead

Whenever you order a soup, salad, or pasta at Olive Garden, you can pretty much guarantee that your server is going to offer to grate cheese onto your food using that coveted viral Olive Garden cheese grater. While it's easy to assume that the hard cheese in it is classic parmesan, the truth is that it's something else — though it's purportedly not too different.

Multiple sources have suggested that the restaurant actually uses Romano. This is a similar hard cheese used for grating that shares many basic characteristics with parmesan. It's salty, tangy, and has plenty of umami notes, but it tends to be more pungent and sharper than the less intensely flavorful parmesan. Romano cheese is also lighter in color — from my experience as a pizza maker, you can definitely tell the difference side by side. In terms of usage as a garnish, the cheeses can be swapped for each other, though parmesan does come through as more nutty and rounded. The fact that it's Romano on top of any of Olive Garden's signature dishes is likely a detail you won't notice much, if at all.