This Beloved Pasta Chain Restaurant Plans To Close Up To 21 Locations
Fans of fast casual pasta chain Noodles & Company may see their local stores shuttering in the near future. The company's first quarter report revealed plans to close up to 21 locations in 2025. The report, which was issued on May 7, 2025, revises previous expectations. Initially, the company planned to close 12 to 15 of its 469 restaurants in 2025.
Noodles & Company has not yet revealed the specific locations, as not all the decisions have been finalized. However, the first quarter report stated that 13 to 17 company-owned restaurants and four underperforming franchises were in the running. Local news outlets are already speculating whether their locations will get the ax.
"These decisions are never made lightly, and we're committed to supporting our impacted team members throughout the process," Noodles & Company communications director Danielle Moore explained in a statement to FFXnow. "Our focus remains on maintaining a strong, healthy restaurant base that allows us to deliver the best possible experience to our guests," she added.
Noodles & Company plans to close stores despite solid sales
So does this mean Noodles & Company is seeing flagging sales? Nope, quite the contrary. Revenue increased 2% compared to the first quarter of 2024, and sales increased 4.4%, though the company did continue to operate at an overall loss. Noodles & Company hopes to see between $503 million and $512 million in total revenue for 2025. The closures are all part of a plan to streamline the business and refresh its brand.
In the company's report, chief executive officer Drew Madsen credited Noodles & Company's newly revamped menu, which launched on March 12, for boosting sales despite a "challenging macroeconomic environment." According to Madsen, sales increased roughly 5% after the new menu launched. "Our momentum is being driven by our fully reimagined new menu ... supported by increased marketing investment and a new brand strategy," the CEO explained.
In 2023, Noodles & Company refreshed its marketing and tech strategies in hopes of increasing customer loyalty. Now, the company is at it again. It's not the only chain planning to revamp its image, though. Expect to see restaurant chains making big changes in 2025 as customers close their wallets.