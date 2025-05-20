This Beloved Pasta Chain Restaurant Plans To Close Up To 21 Locations

Fans of fast casual pasta chain Noodles & Company may see their local stores shuttering in the near future. The company's first quarter report revealed plans to close up to 21 locations in 2025. The report, which was issued on May 7, 2025, revises previous expectations. Initially, the company planned to close 12 to 15 of its 469 restaurants in 2025.

Noodles & Company has not yet revealed the specific locations, as not all the decisions have been finalized. However, the first quarter report stated that 13 to 17 company-owned restaurants and four underperforming franchises were in the running. Local news outlets are already speculating whether their locations will get the ax.

"These decisions are never made lightly, and we're committed to supporting our impacted team members throughout the process," Noodles & Company communications director Danielle Moore explained in a statement to FFXnow. "Our focus remains on maintaining a strong, healthy restaurant base that allows us to deliver the best possible experience to our guests," she added.