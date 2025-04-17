Restaurant Chains That Are Making Big Changes In 2025

For many restaurant chains, 2024 was a rough year. As food prices climbed, Americans tightened their belts and opted to dine out less. Rising wages and operating costs further squeezed the industry, forcing many restaurant chains to close locations and file for bankruptcy.

But don't count any out just yet. The outlook for 2025 seems to be cautious optimism as many chains fight for survival and look for creative ways to win back and hold on to customers. As consumer habits evolve, favoring convenience, value, and purpose-driven brands, restaurants are adapting with speed and intention. Hungry for a comeback, many are betting on a blend of affordability, sustainability, AI, and upgraded customer experiences to define their 2025 playbook.

To get there, chains are cooking up everything from digital ordering to smaller restaurant formats and reinvented menus to spark buzz, build loyalty, and keep the crowds coming. From nostalgic favorites to modern mainstays, these fast food and casual dining chains are shaking it up to stay in the game.