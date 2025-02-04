Applebee's Is Finally Bringing Back Its Date Night Pass. Here's How To Get One

The casual dining pass that broke the internet is back at it again. Applebee's has announced the return of its Date Night Pass which will be available to 3,000 of its Club Applebee's members. The Date Night Pass allows the pass holder to enjoy $50 worth of Applebee's food and non-alcoholic drinks once a month for a full year. Applebee's will be opening the door for a select few of its rewards members to purchase a pass on Valentine's Day.

When Applebee's first launched the pass in January of 2024, more than 100,000 of the brand's fans tried to get their hands on one and the passes sold out on the chain's website in under a minute. Seeing the demand (and hoping to appease the outraged fans who didn't stand a chance to buy a pass) Applebee's re-released it just a couple weeks later. The pass can be used on both dine-in and to-go orders, which means your monthly date night can be in the restaurant or enjoyed cozied up on the ouch at home.

To acquire a Date Night Pass, you must be a member of the chain's rewards club. If you aren't already a member, you can sign up and then register for the pass. Applebee's club members will have until February 12 to register for their chance to purchase the pass. Then on February 14, Applebee's will send a link at random to 3,000 of its rewards members so they can purchase the pass for $100. The 2025 version of Applebee's Date Night Pass is a little different than last year's, so it might not be the goldmine we previously thought.