Applebee's Is Finally Bringing Back Its Date Night Pass. Here's How To Get One
The casual dining pass that broke the internet is back at it again. Applebee's has announced the return of its Date Night Pass which will be available to 3,000 of its Club Applebee's members. The Date Night Pass allows the pass holder to enjoy $50 worth of Applebee's food and non-alcoholic drinks once a month for a full year. Applebee's will be opening the door for a select few of its rewards members to purchase a pass on Valentine's Day.
When Applebee's first launched the pass in January of 2024, more than 100,000 of the brand's fans tried to get their hands on one and the passes sold out on the chain's website in under a minute. Seeing the demand (and hoping to appease the outraged fans who didn't stand a chance to buy a pass) Applebee's re-released it just a couple weeks later. The pass can be used on both dine-in and to-go orders, which means your monthly date night can be in the restaurant or enjoyed cozied up on the ouch at home.
To acquire a Date Night Pass, you must be a member of the chain's rewards club. If you aren't already a member, you can sign up and then register for the pass. Applebee's club members will have until February 12 to register for their chance to purchase the pass. Then on February 14, Applebee's will send a link at random to 3,000 of its rewards members so they can purchase the pass for $100. The 2025 version of Applebee's Date Night Pass is a little different than last year's, so it might not be the goldmine we previously thought.
What's included in the Applebee's Date Night Pass
Last year, the pass cost $200 but earned the pass holder $30 worth of food and non-alcoholic beverages once a week for a full year. This translated to 52 uses, or $1,560 in food and drinks. Doing the math, this year's pass only totals out to $600 worth of Applebee's dining. Plus, if you have the pass and don't redeem the $50 during one of the 12 months, the amount does not roll over to the next month.
However, Applebee's is also offering people a chance on social media to win a $100 gift card to its restaurants through its Date Night Challenge. To enter the challenge, you have to post on Instagram or X showing how you celebrate date night and use the hashtags: #ApplebeesDateNight #Sweepstakes. Applebee's will choose one winner for the challenge on a monthly basis starting March 1 and the grand prize winner will get a trip for two to any Applebee's in the continental United States. The trip includes the cost of flights, a hotel, a limo service to and from dinner, and a "new date night outfit for two."
This year's pass might not break the internet or double as an opportunity for cheap meal prep like last year's version, but it's still a chance to share food and drinks with someone special every month. Date night isn't getting any cheaper, so might as well enjoy happy hour on the house.