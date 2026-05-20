Texas Roadhouse Vs Outback: Here's Which Is More Affordable
Outback Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse both offer customers quality cuisine, yet when it comes to cost things are definitely not equal. Judging each solely by which is more affordable, one chain takes the cake hands down.
Let's assume we're going to either restaurant for the full experience — an appetizer, an entree, and dessert. Outback's signature Bloomin' Onion is a classic way to start things off, setting your bill at $12.99 from the get-go (prices may vary by location, of course). The Texas Roadhouse knockoff version, the Cactus Blossom, is the more affordable option at $9.99. If you're in the mood for cheese fries instead, TR once again comes out as the cheaper option at $10.99 versus $14.99 at the Australian-themed chain. Grilled shrimp and wings follow suit, with Texas Roadhouse again offering the better deal.
Now onto the main course. Across the board, steaks are pricier at Outback. For example, Texas Roadhouse's best-selling steak, the sirloin, will set you back $16.49 for a 6-ounce cut. The same size sirloin at Outback costs a bit more at $17.99. A 12-ounce New York strip is likewise more expensive, commanding $32.49 at Outback versus $27.49 at Texas Roadhouse. Fish and chicken entrees are also generally more affordable at TR.
Capping off the meal, a slice of cheesecake costs a dollar more at Outback. The only other comparable dessert between the competitors is the Texas Roadhouse Big Ol' Brownie, clocking in at $8.99, and Outback's $10.99 Chocolate Thunder From Down Under. So there you have it, Texas Roadhouse is the more affordable option in just about every way. However, that's not to say that Outback should be avoided.
Which restaurant offers more value?
Full disclosure: I worked at an Outback for years. But today, I'm merely a customer who's just as interested as everyone else in getting the most for my money. That said, value and cost are two different things and there's a case to be made that Outback offers customers more bang for their buck.
One stark difference between each restaurant's cuisine is calorie counts. Cheese fries cost $4 more at Outback, but at a whopping 2,520 calories they dwarf the 1,240-calorie cheese fries Texas Roadhouse offers. That could mean you're getting a bigger appetizer at Outback, or it could mean TR is a little skimpy with the cheese. Either way, that extra $4 isn't wasted.
The strip steak that's $5 more at Outback weighs in at 710 calories compared to 640 at Texas Roadhouse. Given that they're both 12-ounce pieces of beef, I have to assume that the tasty fat Outback cooks steak in, butter, is responsible for the difference. Texas Roadhouse also cooks its hand-cut steaks in butter, but at Outback butter is also brushed on top of the steaks before they leave the kitchen.
The quality of each chain's confections is also telling. For example, Texas Roadhouse's Big Ol' Brownie features a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top of a chocolate brownie drizzled with hot chocolate sauce. Meanwhile, the Thunder From Down Under consists of a nutty pecan brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, chocolate shavings, and whipped cream. It may be smaller at just 800 calories compared to 1,200, but the Thunder has pizzazz that makes Texas Roadhouse's version seem like an afterthought.