Texas Roadhouse Vs Outback: Here's Which Is More Affordable

Outback Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse both offer customers quality cuisine, yet when it comes to cost things are definitely not equal. Judging each solely by which is more affordable, one chain takes the cake hands down.

Let's assume we're going to either restaurant for the full experience — an appetizer, an entree, and dessert. Outback's signature Bloomin' Onion is a classic way to start things off, setting your bill at $12.99 from the get-go (prices may vary by location, of course). The Texas Roadhouse knockoff version, the Cactus Blossom, is the more affordable option at $9.99. If you're in the mood for cheese fries instead, TR once again comes out as the cheaper option at $10.99 versus $14.99 at the Australian-themed chain. Grilled shrimp and wings follow suit, with Texas Roadhouse again offering the better deal.

Now onto the main course. Across the board, steaks are pricier at Outback. For example, Texas Roadhouse's best-selling steak, the sirloin, will set you back $16.49 for a 6-ounce cut. The same size sirloin at Outback costs a bit more at $17.99. A 12-ounce New York strip is likewise more expensive, commanding $32.49 at Outback versus $27.49 at Texas Roadhouse. Fish and chicken entrees are also generally more affordable at TR.

Capping off the meal, a slice of cheesecake costs a dollar more at Outback. The only other comparable dessert between the competitors is the Texas Roadhouse Big Ol' Brownie, clocking in at $8.99, and Outback's $10.99 Chocolate Thunder From Down Under. So there you have it, Texas Roadhouse is the more affordable option in just about every way. However, that's not to say that Outback should be avoided.