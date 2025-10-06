Texas Roadhouse's Best-Selling Steak Is A Cut That Rarely Gets Any Recognition
Texas Roadhouse is a fan favorite because of its wallet-friendly steak prices. You can order anything from the easygoing chop steak (which is pretty much a hamburger patty) to a massive porterhouse. But the best-selling option isn't either of those, nor is it the juicy ribeye (which is my favorite cut) or the filet. Out of all the cuts offered by the chain, the 6-ounce sirloin is its best-selling steak.
The most likely reason for its status is the price. Sirloin is the cheapest whole muscle cut on the menu; a 6-ounce portion at our nearest Texas Roadhouse location is $16.49, which includes two sides. That pricing makes the sirloin weeknight-comfortable without feeling like you're putting too big of a strain on your finances. Though sirloin was one of Anthony Bourdain's favorite cuts of steak, it still doesn't get a lot of mention, mostly because people don't consider it a more luxurious piece of meat. A sirloin isn't particularly tender and doesn't feature much marbling. But if you want to enjoy a grill-worthy piece of beef on a night out, a sirloin steak is still a steak, and it's got plenty of flavor.
You generally won't find sirloin at fine dining restaurants, however
Since sirloin is further back on the cow (it's situated near the hindquarters but before the leg), it is, by nature, a less fatty cut. Those muscles are being worked quite a bit to support and move the cow, which means they'll be stronger and therefore, chewier for us. That's why fine dining restaurants snub sirloin: It just doesn't deliver the same kind of silky eating experience as a ribeye or a filet.
And as much as we'd love to think of Texas Roadhouse as the pinnacle of fine dining, well, it's a budget-friendly steakhouse for a reason. It aims to serve customers a product that makes them feel good without being too expensive. That would also explain why the cheapest steak on the menu is also the most popular one. Keeping all of that in mind, there are plenty of other choices at Texas Roadhouse, including the fancier cuts of steak. So if you want to treat yourself to something richer, you have that option (and here's a list of the best and worst items on the Texas Roadhouse menu, according to customers). The crowd pleaser is just the one that's the least expensive.