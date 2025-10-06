Texas Roadhouse's Best-Selling Steak Is A Cut That Rarely Gets Any Recognition

Texas Roadhouse is a fan favorite because of its wallet-friendly steak prices. You can order anything from the easygoing chop steak (which is pretty much a hamburger patty) to a massive porterhouse. But the best-selling option isn't either of those, nor is it the juicy ribeye (which is my favorite cut) or the filet. Out of all the cuts offered by the chain, the 6-ounce sirloin is its best-selling steak.

The most likely reason for its status is the price. Sirloin is the cheapest whole muscle cut on the menu; a 6-ounce portion at our nearest Texas Roadhouse location is $16.49, which includes two sides. That pricing makes the sirloin weeknight-comfortable without feeling like you're putting too big of a strain on your finances. Though sirloin was one of Anthony Bourdain's favorite cuts of steak, it still doesn't get a lot of mention, mostly because people don't consider it a more luxurious piece of meat. A sirloin isn't particularly tender and doesn't feature much marbling. But if you want to enjoy a grill-worthy piece of beef on a night out, a sirloin steak is still a steak, and it's got plenty of flavor.