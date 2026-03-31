How To Get A Freshly Cut Steak At Texas Roadhouse, According To Reddit

One reason people are willing to pay a premium at a steakhouse is the promise that what they'll be served will be high-quality and fresh. Not everyone has the time or expertise to whip up a really good steak, so leaving it to the pros is just good business. That being said, not having control over the cooking side of things does leave you at risk of being served subpar food. Most steakhouses worth their salt do their best to limit that risk as much as possible, but there's only so much a huge chain can do.

For Texas Roadhouse, one way it eases customers' concerns over this issue is by cutting the meat in-house. The only type of steak Texas Roadhouse doesn't cut in-house is the porterhouse T-bone. This matters because once the meat is cut there's more surface area for air to interact with, which increases the rate at which the meat loses its fresh quality. It makes sense if you think about it. If you could choose between a cut of steak that's been out for a few days versus one that's just been sliced off the bone, the one that's fresher will undoubtedly taste better.

To that end, a Texas Roadhouse employee recently took to Reddit to share some tips about how to ensure what you're ordering is as fresh as can be. "If you want to ensure your steak is cut to order (instead of precut that morning like many 6/8/11 [ounce sirloin]) you can always request a specific size as long as it is bigger than the largest size on the menu," said the post.