The Only Type Of Steak Texas Roadhouse Doesn't Cut In-House

We asked the Texas Roadhouse representative to what extent a customer can request their steaks cut. They told us, "We can custom cut steaks to any size, depending on a few factors. During busy shifts, this can be challenging since our meat cutter is usually gone for the day. However, while our meat cutter typically finishes earlier in the day, all of our managers are fully trained and happy to assist with custom cuts during busy shifts."

So, if you're looking for something in particular (like an extra-thick steak), you can ask for one nicely, though you may want to avoid doing so during peak times just for the sake of the employees. One cut that the team doesn't generally custom-cut, either, isn't beef. The representative explained, "We typically don't custom cut pork chops."

A fun thing you can do at the restaurant is pick out which USDA Choice-grade steak you want from the glass display case up front, should you have your eye on a particularly marbled one. But if none are to your liking, or you'd rather have one of a different thickness, it wouldn't hurt to ask for what you consider the perfect size. Just be mindful of whether or not the kitchen seems slammed, and remember that if you want a custom porterhouse, that's the only one that the restaurant can't cut for you.