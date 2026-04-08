6 Best And 7 Worst Chain Restaurant Ribeye Steaks, According To Customers
The ribeye is an unforgiving cut. Fail to properly render the fat, and it turns waxy and unpleasant. Miss the seasoning or cooking temperature, and the flavor falls flat. It's a high-reward, high-risk steak — especially for chain restaurants that need to deliver high quality at scale.
A good ribeye should feel like an indulgence. It needs to have a mouthwatering chew full of fat that melts rather than lingers and a nicely developed sear that tantalizes the eye. The smell alone should make nearby tables jealous. Achieving that consistency hundreds of times a night across dozens of locations is no easy feat. Some chains defy the stigma and serve ribeye worthy of any steakhouse, and others would be better off sticking to Salisbury steak. We're going to talk about both. We dug into customer reviews to rank the best and worst ribeyes at the most popular chain restaurants in the U.S.
Worst: Logan's Roadhouse
The ribeye is the signature choice at Logan's Roadhouse. The chef starts with 12 or 16 ounces of grain-fed beef and grills it over a mesquite-wood fire. The result is a well-marbled steak full of juicy, smoky flavor. At least, that's what the Logan's Roadhouse team promises. Customers who actually tried the ribeye were typically far less complimentary.
The biggest complaints revolved around the grilling process. Diners shared that ribeyes often arrived undercooked, overcooked, or too cold to enjoy. One disgruntled customer ordered two steaks in one night, and neither was cooked properly. They left the restaurant hungry. Another reported that their ribeye was so undercooked it resembled pork. Some diners were also unhappy with the quality of the steaks. The restaurant advertises its meat as "butcher-selected," yet many reviews reported steaks that would seem thin by diner standards. "Looks like they scraped it up off the road," a Facebook user responded to a picture of an ultra-thin Logan's ribeye. These timing and kitchen coordination inconsistencies left diners unsure of what to expect from one visit to the next.
Best: Houston's
At Houston's, enthusiasts can nosh on a famously delicious ribeye called The Hawaiian. The steak is marinated in soy sauce, pineapple, and ginger for flavor. It's quite distinct, and the reviews were largely glowing. Many satisfied diners showered the steak with praise, describing it as a top pick. Restaurant customers especially loved the consistency at Houston's. One Yelp reviewer shared that they frequent Houston's for date night and always get the ribeye, writing that the cut "never fails to meet standards."
Houston's ribeye wasn't the top craveworthy steak for everyone. Some purists believe ribeyes should never be marinated and may not appreciate Houston's style. Those who prefer bone-in ribeyes also have nothing to order at Houston's. This restaurant satisfies diners who want a delectable, Asian-inspired boneless ribeye cooked to medium or below. Houston's menus note that the restaurant "respectfully" refuses to guarantee steaks ordered medium-well or well-done. It's a common belief among chefs and foodies that the problem with well-done steak is the loss of flavor caused by prolonged high heat, and Houston's isn't willing to compromise its ribeye's reputation.
Worst: Ruth's Chris Steak House
Ribeyes at Ruth's Chris Steak House are aged using a secret recipe and served on a sizzling-hot plate covered in melted butter. You can order a 16-ounce ribeye, a 26-ounce bone-in ribeye, or a 40-ounce tomahawk USDA Prime ribeye. The promise of buttery, perfectly prepared luxury steak cuts sounds like a high-end dream, especially given the restaurant's reputation as one of the best steakhouse chains in the U.S. The brand positions itself as the gold standard for fine dining, where every detail is engineered to enhance the experience. However, real customer reviews often contradicted the mouthwatering story told in PR materials.
Diners regularly reported getting overcooked meat. One Facebook reviewer was disappointed to find their ribeye was tough and more reminiscent of a New York strip. Even videos of Ruth's Chris ribeyes failed to get steak lovers drooling. A customer shared a video of a butter-drenched, medium-rare ribeye, and most viewers were unimpressed. Some commented that the steak was clearly overcooked, while others focused on the less-than-impressive sear.
Best: Fogo de Chão
Bone-in ribeye is unlimited at Fogo de Chão, served by meat-carrying gauchos who carve fresh slices tableside. Many Fogo de Chão patrons shared that the ribeye is the star among the chain's bevy of meat options. It's grilled over direct heat until the marbling grows soft and melty. Even customers who dislike Fogo de Chão can find something to love about this ribeye. A restaurant-goer who was displeased with the pork, sirloin, salad bar, and service still raved about the ribeye and deemed it worth the long wait.
Those craving a real "wow!" plate can order the premium-grade, 24-ounce Wagyu ribeye. A reviewer called it the best steak they'd ever had. It's not on the prix-fixe unlimited menu, but it's hefty enough to serve as a meal on its own. Wagyu is prized for the luxuriant fat marbling that gives the beef a buttery taste. At Fogo de Chão, the wagyu is aged for 21 days, so it's tender and ideally fatty.
Worst: Applebee's
Applebee's offers a 12-ounce ribeye served with broccoli and garlic mashed potatoes — a bold choice for a chain better known for reviving the all-you-can-eat chicken tender plate. Unfortunately, it's not quite working out. Some of the most generous reviews described the steak as mediocre. A picture of the ribeye posted on social media garnered almost universally negative reactions, including a joking suggestion that one could recreate the meal with a hamburger patty and a tennis racket to mimic grill marks.
Does the steak taste as bad as it can look? Occasionally. Some diners admitted feeling ribeye regret after their last trip to Applebee's. The mass of lackluster and negative reviews certainly positions Applebee's as one of the chains with the worst ribeyes, but the low price point softens the blow considerably. Applebee's isn't a steakhouse, nor is it priced like one, so diners naturally have lower expectations. You can easily spend less than $50 for your entire steak dinner if you skip dessert.
Best: LongHorn Steakhouse
Guests salivate over the juicy ribeyes at LongHorn Steakhouse. The 12-ounce version is the chain's best-selling steak. It's ribboned with melty fat and seasoned by the chain's expert Grill Masters to ensure great flavor. The 20-ounce Outlaw Ribeye gets a smoky spice rub and a blast on the fire grill, techniques that preserve the mighty cut's natural juices and deliver a crust that serious steak lovers tend to appreciate.
Reviews for both LongHorn ribeyes were littered with effusive praise. Happy diners gushed that the ribeyes were among the top steaks at chain restaurants. "I will probably think about this ribeye in my dreams, I'm not even lying," another customer wrote. Even those who weren't so enamored with the ribeye's flavor still mentioned its tenderness. That might be why LongHorn sells over 15 million ribeyes per year. Even on an off night, the kitchen produces something worth devouring.
Worst: Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
The primary issue at Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is the hefty price tag. Ordering a ribeye at a popular location in Las Vegas currently costs between $75 and $83 before you add any sides. Since there are many budget-friendly ways to cook a steak dinner at home — or satisfy your meaty urges at a cheap steak restaurant if you don't want to cook — an expensive ribeye needs to be close to impeccable to be worth the spend. Public opinion on Fleming's, however, was underwhelming, whether you order the 16-ounce Prime dry-aged ribeye or one of the multiple bone-in options.
Customers complained the chain was overrated and too crowded to be upscale. A restaurant charging over $80 for a single cut of beef should immerse you in elegance and intimate luxury, not cultivate an environment you could find in an everyday burger chain. Diners who mentioned they enjoyed Fleming's ribeye were liable to encounter doubters questioning the price. A would-be Fleming's customer who asked Reddit about the chain's value for a special date night was repeatedly told that it wasn't worth the money, in part because of its expensive ribeyes.
Best: Texas Roadhouse
Every Texas Roadhouse ribeye is hand-cut inside the restaurant, a level of care that's rare at chains in this price range. That expert precision helps eliminate the overly thin or fatty steaks that plague lesser competitors. The result appears on the plate: Customers praised Texas Roadhouse ribeyes as consistently tender and delicious. Repeat visitors said the ribeyes were excellent. The bone-in version might be the most popular, and one reviewer described it as a buttery steak with a moist red center and tasty crust.
What Texas Roadhouse lacks is high-end foodie bait. There are no dry-aged steaks to lure in connoisseurs, no unusual ingredient pairings to delight those craving something new. This is the home of good food cooked well. It's unpretentious and unapologetically straightforward. A viral social media conversation about the value of Texas Roadhouse's bone-in ribeye almost turned into a love letter to affordable steaks. The chain's ribeyes typically land between $27 and $36 with two sides included. For comparison, a ribeye with no sides at a competitor chain steakhouse can cost nearly $100.
Worst: Outback Steakhouse
It was easy to find fans of Outback Steakhouse's range of ribeyes. Restaurant-goers often praised these steaks. However, those weren't the only opinions floating around. Finding terrible reviews of Outback's ribeyes was also quite simple. These diners felt let down by cuts that were much too fatty or tough.
The competing opinions seemed to flow from a flawed quality control system. Some Outback Steakhouse locations were lauded and other locations struggled to maintain three stars in TripAdvisor's five-star rating system. These staggering swings in quality create a gamble for hungry patrons. Will you receive a juicy ribeye full of melt-in-your-mouth fat or a piece of meat so hard to chew you leave regretful? Your Outback Steakhouse experience depends entirely on which location you walk into.
A photo of a particularly succulent-looking Outback ribeye inspired jealousy among steak fans on social media. "Your Outback is significantly better than mine. Like a lot," one Redditor remarked. Another couldn't believe the picture wasn't staged, adding, "No outback I have ever been to looks even close to this."
Best: The Capital Grille
The signature ribeye at The Capital Grille undergoes an intense 18 to 24-day aging process before it's hand-cut by an in-house butcher and finished with extra-virgin olive oil, 15-year-aged balsamic, and an exclusive porcini rub. Yelp reviewers called it excellent. The chain also offers a 22-ounce rub-free bone-in ribeye and a ribeye sandwich topped with horseradish cream. "The ribeye sandwich should be outlawed. It was ridiculously delicious," another Yelper said.
The Capital Grille credo emphasizes customer satisfaction, and the ribeyes live up to the promise. The few misfires are swiftly corrected. A reviewer who was disappointed with the cook of their first ribeye received a new, perfectly prepared replacement within minutes. That dedication to service helps explain why The Capital Grille is among the restaurants that have the highest sales per location. People are happy to splurge on ribeye when the kitchen treats every steak like its reputation depends on it.
Worst: Black Angus Steakhouse
The ribeyes at Black Angus Steakhouse could have been listed among the best steaks in our guide if we had limited our scope to a few well-performing locations. But our opinion plunged as we assessed more reviews. The problem is the same one that plagues Outback Steakhouse: lack of consistency. At Black Angus, reviews varied wildly at the same spot. Opinions on the ribeye at a Santa Ana, California, location ranged from excellent and surprisingly good to a let-down or mediocre.
There's an ongoing debate about the prices at Black Angus as well. A $90 bone-in ribeye meal with two sides was deemed reasonable and a ripoff in the same conversation. One reviewer addressed the fluctuating quality directly and mentioned that while they normally enjoy the ribeyes at Black Angus, the last one they ordered was tough and unrecognizable. In most cases, a tough steak can be traced back to a prolonged cooking time or a low-quality cut. A long-running chain like Black Angus should be well-equipped to avoid both. The restaurant offers a boneless 12 or 16-ounce ribeye and a large tomahawk for two.
Best: Smith & Wollensky
Ordering ribeye at Smith & Wollensky is an experience steeped in luxury. There are multiple ribeyes on the menu, all over $100. Each rewards your taste buds with a play of gourmet flavors. According to reviews, a large ribeye paired with béarnaise sauce is wonderfully delicious, tender, and smoky. Smith & Wollensky's Cajun ribeye has fans who said they'd choose it as their final meal on Earth.
Visually, the showstopper is the swinging tomahawk ribeye, which costs upwards of $250. The meat dangles from a small black beam positioned over a cutting board while servers provide an Instagram-worthy spectacle by hand-searing and carving it tableside. It's the kind of meal some patrons keep coming back to order year after year. Just seeing the swinging steak on the table creates a sense that the meal is a special occasion to be savored. Be warned, though, it can come out a little red. An Instagram user responding to a video of the tableside theatrics said, "Love it rare. That's raw."
Worst: STK Steakhouse
STK Steakhouse offers ribeye with a side of cool-kid energy. Venues pulse with live music and a rotating cast of famous faces. It was the only chain on this list routinely accused of being a club instead of a real steakhouse. Depending on who you ask, that was either part of the appeal or part of the problem. The controversy continued when you examined reviews of the STK's multiple ribeye options. Diners had unusually strong opinions; we found many who absolutely adored STK's take on ribeye — one called it legendary — and some who said they'd never encountered a more disappointing steak.
STK's menu allows numerous steak variations. You can add toppings such as king crab Oscar or jalapeño onion jam, slather signature butters thick with truffle, lobster, or Wagyu Umami, or douse the meat with multiple flavorful sauces. With that many variables in play, there's plenty of room for flavors to go awry. "The ribeye was like a discounted grocery store steak, over cooked and seasoned unevenly," one diner said.
Methodology
We analyzed customer feedback from multiple sites to rank these chain-restaurant ribeyes, paying close attention to repeated complaints and praise. If a dozen customers mention wonderful service or a clear lack of marbling, it likely means something. The age of reviews we looked at mattered nearly as much as the content. We excluded comments more than a few years old to ensure the rankings reflect where each chain stands today.
We also focused on several other key factors. Price played a major role because higher costs should be matched by better quality. Expectations naturally change if you pay $270 versus $30, and our ratings reflect that. Chains operating at a premium price point were held to a higher standard. We looked at specific preparation techniques such as dry-aging periods and specialized rubs to understand what sets each dish apart.
In addition, we paid attention to service, especially how staff handled mistakes or customer concerns. Portion size and presentation were considered along with the overall ribeye experience, since these details shape the full dining experience and influence perceived value. Our goal was to provide a clear overview based on real customer experiences.