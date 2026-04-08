6 Best And 7 Worst Chain Restaurant Ribeye Steaks, According To Customers

The ribeye is an unforgiving cut. Fail to properly render the fat, and it turns waxy and unpleasant. Miss the seasoning or cooking temperature, and the flavor falls flat. It's a high-reward, high-risk steak — especially for chain restaurants that need to deliver high quality at scale.

A good ribeye should feel like an indulgence. It needs to have a mouthwatering chew full of fat that melts rather than lingers and a nicely developed sear that tantalizes the eye. The smell alone should make nearby tables jealous. Achieving that consistency hundreds of times a night across dozens of locations is no easy feat. Some chains defy the stigma and serve ribeye worthy of any steakhouse, and others would be better off sticking to Salisbury steak. We're going to talk about both. We dug into customer reviews to rank the best and worst ribeyes at the most popular chain restaurants in the U.S.