Why You Won't Find Dry-Aged Steaks At Texas Roadhouse

Despite its relatively low price point, Texas Roadhouse serves up some mouthwateringly good steaks – under $15 for a 6-ounce sirloin plus two sides is quite a bargain at a time when food trucks will unabashedly sell you a burger with no fries for $20. One thing you won't find on the menu, however, is dry-aged steaks. Texas Roadhouse doesn't speak to its use of wet-aged over dry-aged beef in its mission statement, but it's not hard to guess why it goes with the former option.

Dry-aged steaks are pretty pricey to produce, as this aging process requires that they be hung to dry uncovered in a temperature-controlled environment for up to several months. This is in contrast to wet-aged beef, which is vacuum-packed to preserve freshness and only aged for 10 days. In both cases, the meat's own enzymes work to tenderize it, but the longer dry-aging process allows more time for it to happen. This leads to greater tenderness and a more unique flavor profile.

If you want dry-aged meat at a steakhouse, you'll probably need to visit one of the more high-end chain restaurants, such as Smith & Wollensky or The Capital Grille. Texas Roadhouse's target audience is the more budget-minded diner, which is why the aforementioned, and sadly underrated, 6-ounce sirloin is its best-selling cut. (It's the only thing I've ever ordered there, and I can vouch for how tasty it is.)