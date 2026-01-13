Why You Won't Find Dry-Aged Steaks At Texas Roadhouse
Despite its relatively low price point, Texas Roadhouse serves up some mouthwateringly good steaks – under $15 for a 6-ounce sirloin plus two sides is quite a bargain at a time when food trucks will unabashedly sell you a burger with no fries for $20. One thing you won't find on the menu, however, is dry-aged steaks. Texas Roadhouse doesn't speak to its use of wet-aged over dry-aged beef in its mission statement, but it's not hard to guess why it goes with the former option.
Dry-aged steaks are pretty pricey to produce, as this aging process requires that they be hung to dry uncovered in a temperature-controlled environment for up to several months. This is in contrast to wet-aged beef, which is vacuum-packed to preserve freshness and only aged for 10 days. In both cases, the meat's own enzymes work to tenderize it, but the longer dry-aging process allows more time for it to happen. This leads to greater tenderness and a more unique flavor profile.
If you want dry-aged meat at a steakhouse, you'll probably need to visit one of the more high-end chain restaurants, such as Smith & Wollensky or The Capital Grille. Texas Roadhouse's target audience is the more budget-minded diner, which is why the aforementioned, and sadly underrated, 6-ounce sirloin is its best-selling cut. (It's the only thing I've ever ordered there, and I can vouch for how tasty it is.)
Is dry-aged beef really all that, though?
There's a certain cachet to dry-aged beef due to its higher price point, but is snob appeal all it has going for it? It depends on who you ask. Team Dry-Aged insists that the process makes steaks taste much beefier. They also have less moisture, which results in a tender texture. The flavor can be described as earthy, while some would even call it funky. It's definitely different than the taste of wet-aged steaks, and appeals to many diners willing to pay for this sensation.
Not everyone enjoys dry-aged meat, however. Comedian and connoisseur Seth Meyers, a man with a net worth of approximately $25 million, can obviously afford the stuff, but he's really not that into it. As he told Bon Appétit, he finds dry-aged steaks overrated and is bored by waiters who launch into a whole spiel about the process. Many less-famous folks are also not so fond of these steaks. One Redditor feels dry-aging is a wasteful way to make meat taste like cheese, while another flat-out said, "I hate the taste of dry-aged steak." A different Reddit thread was started by someone posting, "So just had my first dry-aged steak. It smelled and tasted like a combination of moldy dishrag and wet dog." The appearance is also unprepossessing, especially when raw — according to one Quora user, "Dry-aged steaks look horrible."
As with any type of food, there are those who like dry-aged steaks and those who don't. If you're a fan, you can patronize an upscale steakhouse or boutique butcher. If wet-aged steaks are good enough for you, though, you can keep enjoying what Texas Roadhouse has to offer.