This Popular Steakhouse Chain Sells Over 15 Million Ribeyes Each Year

We could use plenty of statistics to prove that LongHorn Steakhouse is a rising star in the U.S. chain restaurant scene; for example, sales are up 7.5% from last year, according to NRN, while the brand's most recent customer satisfaction scores of 84% had them tying for the top spot in the full service restaurant category with rival Texas Roadhouse. But those numbers are a bit boring. Yes, sales are important, and customer satisfaction is a key metric, but they aren't inspiring to anyone but accountants. They don't paint a picture. How about imagining 15 million perfectly grilled ribeyes instead?

Add about 500,000 more to the pile, and you're looking at the number LongHorn Steakhouse serves annually. As a brand spokesperson tells The Takeout, "LongHorn Steakhouse grills over 55 million steaks per year." They also noted that the top-selling cuts are Flo's Filet, with 11.4 million sales; Renegade Sirloin a close second with 11.2 million sales; and then the 12 Oz Ribeye and Outlaw Ribeye with 10.3 million and 5.2 million, respectively. Despite the filet taking the top spot, the Ribeye is LongHorn's most popular cut, especially when you take into account that it's featured in two separate menu items. This isn't surprising, as ribeye is one of the best cuts of steak for grilling, but the numbers themselves are huge.

They're likely to get bigger, too, as LongHorn Steakhouse is bucking trends in a slowing market. Although many chain restaurants have closed locations in recent years, LongHorn's footfall is rising, as diners opt for the small luxury of a steak dinner — with most of them ordering ribeye.