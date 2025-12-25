This Popular Steakhouse Chain Sells Over 15 Million Ribeyes Each Year
We could use plenty of statistics to prove that LongHorn Steakhouse is a rising star in the U.S. chain restaurant scene; for example, sales are up 7.5% from last year, according to NRN, while the brand's most recent customer satisfaction scores of 84% had them tying for the top spot in the full service restaurant category with rival Texas Roadhouse. But those numbers are a bit boring. Yes, sales are important, and customer satisfaction is a key metric, but they aren't inspiring to anyone but accountants. They don't paint a picture. How about imagining 15 million perfectly grilled ribeyes instead?
Add about 500,000 more to the pile, and you're looking at the number LongHorn Steakhouse serves annually. As a brand spokesperson tells The Takeout, "LongHorn Steakhouse grills over 55 million steaks per year." They also noted that the top-selling cuts are Flo's Filet, with 11.4 million sales; Renegade Sirloin a close second with 11.2 million sales; and then the 12 Oz Ribeye and Outlaw Ribeye with 10.3 million and 5.2 million, respectively. Despite the filet taking the top spot, the Ribeye is LongHorn's most popular cut, especially when you take into account that it's featured in two separate menu items. This isn't surprising, as ribeye is one of the best cuts of steak for grilling, but the numbers themselves are huge.
They're likely to get bigger, too, as LongHorn Steakhouse is bucking trends in a slowing market. Although many chain restaurants have closed locations in recent years, LongHorn's footfall is rising, as diners opt for the small luxury of a steak dinner — with most of them ordering ribeye.
How LongHorn stays ahead of (most of) the competition
LongHorn Steakhouse is not the only steak restaurant thriving in today's tough market. Its fiercest rival, Texas Roadhouse, became the biggest casual dining restaurant in the U.S. in 2024 and has been holding strong. Steak itself isn't a silver bullet, however — Outback Steakhouse is struggling, with several restaurant closures in 2025 as its parent company, Bloom' Brands, suffered a 70% drop share price, according to CNN. There could be many reasons for Outback's fall, but ultimately, the Aussie-inspired cain just seems to serve lesser steak than its competitors (it didn't fare well in our rundown of the U.S.'s best and worst steakhouse chains).
LongHorn and Texas Roadhouse stand out because they offer both atmosphere and abundance. The restaurants are known for generous portions and reasonable prices, with LongHorn's 22-ounce Porterhouse currently among the largest steaks served in a U.S. chain restaurant. Apart from Texas Roadhouse, LongHorn, and Outback, other steakhouses that serve hearty cuts of meat lean more towards fine dining, and therefore, higher prices.
So it seems like the battle of the mid-priced steakhouses is between LongHorn and Texas Roadhouse. But with just a few tweaks, LongHorn could probably match what Roadhouse does better and win over America, just as long as their kitchens keep up with the extra ribeye orders.
LongHorn also rewards its hard-working grilling experts
While atmosphere is part of the successful strategies at LongHorn and Texas Roadhouse, there are other factors at play. One of them is an ability and willingness to absorb some inflation to keep prices below that line. However, this isn't as much of a factor as it once might have been, as there are other ways for the businesses to save. In a period of volatile beef prices, both brands can offer reasonable fixed prices on quality cuts because they negotiate wholesale in advance, are large, reliable buyers, and can leverage their scale.
LongHorn, in particular, also has exceptional team retention, which means lower hiring and training costs. Both chains invest heavily in their restaurant teams, particularly at the store manager level, which helps keep quality consistent and customer experience high. But the restaurant is also dedicated to developing talent back of house.
One of the things that makes LongHorn Steakhouse's meals so good is their trained grilling experts. In fact, Grill Masters are so core to the LongHorn Steakhouse experience that corporate keeps an eye on the number of steaks they grill and plate, and rewards every cook when they reach the million mark. This milestone normally arrives at about 20 years of service in the LongHorn kitchen, and earns Grill Masters the title of Grill Master Legend, along with a golden uniform upgrade, a financial award, and an annual bonus for the rest of their career with the company. There are currently only 35 Grill Master Legends in the country, although with LongHorn's current steak sales, we'll no doubt see more grill cooks earning their gold chef coats soon.