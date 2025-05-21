All-You-Can-Eat Meals Are Finally Back At This Popular Restaurant Chain

All-you-can-eat meals for a fixed price seem to be a dying breed these days, but one particular restaurant chain has brought its popular meal deal back. Applebee's has just revived its All You Can Eat option, where you pay $15.99 for an endless parade of riblets, chicken tenders, or Double Crunch fried shrimp along with an unlimited amount of french fries. Each meal comes with a side of coleslaw as well. You know, for roughage.

In case you're wondering, yes: You can mix and match what you get. If you've finished up those riblets, you're not locked in. You can order any of the other entrees until your stomach decides it's seen enough battle for the night. There's always something fun about the promise of an all-you-can-eat meal, even if your stomach can't always cash in on your mouth's threats. This all makes me yearn for the days of Red Lobster's Endless Shrimp promotion, but I think those particular days are long over now.