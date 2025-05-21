All-You-Can-Eat Meals Are Finally Back At This Popular Restaurant Chain
All-you-can-eat meals for a fixed price seem to be a dying breed these days, but one particular restaurant chain has brought its popular meal deal back. Applebee's has just revived its All You Can Eat option, where you pay $15.99 for an endless parade of riblets, chicken tenders, or Double Crunch fried shrimp along with an unlimited amount of french fries. Each meal comes with a side of coleslaw as well. You know, for roughage.
In case you're wondering, yes: You can mix and match what you get. If you've finished up those riblets, you're not locked in. You can order any of the other entrees until your stomach decides it's seen enough battle for the night. There's always something fun about the promise of an all-you-can-eat meal, even if your stomach can't always cash in on your mouth's threats. This all makes me yearn for the days of Red Lobster's Endless Shrimp promotion, but I think those particular days are long over now.
Applebee's is also offering a few new drinks to go alongside your food
You've gotta wash all that sauce down with something, so good thing Applebee's has some new drink options for you as well. If you're looking for a family-friendly, alcohol-free beverage, Applebee's now offers a "dirty" option to any of its fountain sodas. This'll add a touch of cream, whipped cream, and a cherry to your drink for an additional $1. Those looking for a little extra kick can order a Bacardi Bucket, which is a cocktail served in a miniature plastic bucket. The new flavor on deck is the Strawberry Daq-A-Rita, which combines a strawberry daiquiri with a regular margarita.
I haven't been back to Applebee's in like 10 years, so maybe I can return and make up for lost time in one sitting. For $15.99, I'd say that's a pretty cheap ticket for catching up on lost time. And considering how all-you-can-eat deals are fairly rare now, I'm sure plenty of people are ready to take advantage of this. If I do go, I'll make sure to go wearing some loose-fitting pants.