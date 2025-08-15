The Cut Of Steak You Should Absolutely Never Marinate

"The luxury cuts are muscles that the animal doesn't use as much as the other cuts, so they are naturally more tender, and they are all the more marbled," Keane shares. While the marbling of a piece of meat can differ depending on where you get it from — we suggest going to a butcher shop rather than a supermarket for high-quality steak — a well-marbled cut has more than enough flavor to satisfy your taste buds on its own. Salt can also help when it comes to high-quality cuts of steak, as it can be used to get more flavor out of the protein.

For starters, while marinades are a no-go, dry brining high-end steaks by applying salt and resting them for as little as 45 minutes or as long as 36 hours for thicker cuts of beef. This will give your steak saltiness without distracting from its strong natural flavors. Alternatively, you can season your steak directly before grilling it, ideally with no more than salt and potentially black pepper. While this won't result in the seasonings penetrating the meat, it will do wonders for the flavor of its surface.

The important thing to remember when using this method, however, is the importance of allowing your steak to rest at room temperature for about 30 minutes before cooking — regardless of whether and when you season it — to ensure it cooks evenly.