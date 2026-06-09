12 Ways To Punch Up Homemade Ranch Dressing

Some foods are just better store-bought than homemade. Pumpkin pie filling. Angel food cake. Puff pastry. Hash browns. But ranch dressing? Not only is it easy to make from scratch, but homemade ranch dressing tastes a million times better than bottled. Experts we spoke to agree. "I think there's nothing on the grocery store shelves that's anywhere near as tasty as what you're going to make in the kitchen," says licensed and certified nutritionist Abra Pappa of Abra's Kitchen. In her Stir It Up! Society cooking club, she teaches people how to make healthy eating easier, like making homemade salad dressing. Marwin Brown from Food Fidelity grew up on bottled salad dressing and even worked in Kraft Foods' dressing division, but now makes his own for an improved, more authentic flavor.

Michelle Morey of Barefoot In the Pines loves the versatility of ranch dressing, which can be a dressing, dip, or sauce, and is flavorful without being overpowering. Stephanie Hansen, creator of Stephanie's Dish and author of several cookbooks, loves to customize dressings. She says there are a million combinations to choose from. Well, we narrowed it down to 12 flavor combinations suggested by our experts that really give ranch dressing a memorable punch. So get a mason jar ready because you're going to want to try these tonight.