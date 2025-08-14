Why Mustard Should Be In All Your Homemade Vinaigrettes

Mustard might only get name recognition for honey mustard in the salad world, but it's the key ingredient in all kinds of dressings — from vinaigrettes to Caesar — reliably doing the job of bringing oil and vinegar together. Depending on what kind of salad you're making, you can adjust the ingredients to find the perfect dressing for your greens. Vinegar or citrus can tame a hearty bitter green like kale, while adding a touch of sweetness pairs well with a delicate spring mix. But no matter the flavor direction you're going for, you'll need an emulsifier to bind the oil and vinegar.

That's where mustard comes in. Dijon or yellow — whichever suits your taste — will pull it all together, helping your dressing stay smooth while giving you the balance you're after. Mustard is full of natural compounds that grab onto oil and vinegar, holding them together so they don't separate. Nora Ephron's vinaigrette from "Heartburn" makes it easy to remember with its 2-2-6 ratio of mustard, vinegar, and olive oil. Make it once or twice, and you'll never again have to purchase one of the unhealthy salad dressings available in stores — the kind that could be packed with extra sugar. Save those calories for dessert.