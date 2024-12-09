The Unhealthiest Salad Dressings On Grocery Store Shelves
Most of us would consider a salad to be a nutritious lunch option. With lettuce, veggies, and protein piled high, there are typically lots of nutritious ingredients packed into this meal, giving us plenty of fuel to help us power through the day — or so we thought.
Sadly, while many delicious salad recipes exist, countless store-bought salad dressings have the potential to ruin your healthy chow down experience. And though making your own dressing is relatively simple (especially when you employ techniques like this genius salad dressing technique from Ina Garten), pulling out all the ingredients to make a homemade version can be taxing. Even so, by grabbing a salad dressing from store shelves, you might be biting off a little more than you can chew in terms of nutrition and may find yourself backpedaling once you discover what's inside.
In this post, we're revealing some of the unhealthiest salad dressings on grocery store shelves and the components that make them so unhealthy. From suspicious oils to shocking amounts of added sugar, we've lined up some of the main offenders in markets to help you avoid the mistake of dousing your salad with unwanted additives, fat, sugar, calories, and sodium. Stay tuned as we toss some interesting nutritional stats your way in the upcoming post.
Hidden Valley Garlic Ranch Dressing
Hidden Valley Garlic Ranch Dressing isn't your average ranch condiment; neither are its nutritional stats. Besides being one of the best ranch dressings out there according to customers, it's important to keep in mind that all that tastes comes with plenty of fat, additives, and artificial flavoring. With only 2 tablespoons of Hidden Valley Garlic Ranch Dressing, expect to get 14 grams of fat and 130 calories.
Like to drown your greens in dressing? We get it, but that amounts to a lot more than the suggested serving size. Thus, you can expect to double, triple, or dare we say, even quadruple the previous nutritional stats mentioned, proving more than you bargained for in terms of fat and calories. Aside from calories and fat, you'll also encounter additives like monosodium glutamate and artificial flavors. In case you don't know, monosodium glutamate is a popular flavor enhancer known for its umami savor. Unfortunately, some people find themselves sensitive to this additive and may experience strange, unwanted symptoms, like headaches, sweating, and face pressure as a result. Look, we get that Hidden Valley Garlic Ranch Dressing tastes amazing, but if you're concerned about calories, fat, and additives, you may want to think twice before indulging in this garlicky treat on a regular basis.
Kroger Creamy Salad Dressing
Creamy doesn't always mean dreamy, and in the case of Kroger Creamy French Salad Dressing, it confidently earns its spot on our list of the unhealthiest choices for several good reasons. The first is that, like many other salad dressings on this list, Kroger Creamy French Salad Dressing is high in fat. At 12 grams of it per 2 tablespoons, it could be easy to consume more fat than intended, especially if you're following a low-fat diet.
So what else makes Kroger Creamy French Salad Dressing an unhealthy salad dressing pick? Consider the fact that it contains added sugar and artificial coloring on top of the fat content already mentioned. In only 2 tablespoons of the dressing, expect to incur 5 grams of added sugar, which one could easily exceed by putting too much of this dressing over an otherwise healthy salad. Considering that the American Health Association recommends that you consume no more than 25 to 36 grams of sugar per day, it's imperative that you keep consumption of dressing like this to a minimum, lest you consume too much sugar unintentionally throughout the day.
As for the artificial coloring, just know that the Yellow 5 included in Kroger Creamy French Salad Dressing has its risks. Though relatively unlikely, the dye does cause a rash, hives, and itching in sensitive individuals. Take caution when consuming dyes like these, especially if you experience the aforementioned symptoms shortly after ingesting them.
Chick-fil-A Avocado Lime Ranch Salad Dressing
If you've sampled Chick-fil-A's Avocado Lime Ranch Salad Dressing at the restaurant, you already know how scrumptious it is. Its cool and creamy flavor is the perfect accent to southwestern or cobb-style salads, but despite its tastiness, there are a few things that concern us regarding the nutrition label.
We found Chick-fil-A Avocado Lime Ranch Salad Dressing at our local Kroger and were disheartened by the amount of fat, calories, additives, and sodium present in the dressing. Expect to take in 17 grams of fat, 160 calories, and 270 mg of sodium in only 2 tablespoons of dressing. And while 270 milligrams of sodium might not sound too bad, it makes up about 12% of your daily value, meaning that double or triple this amount over a large salad could bring you close to a third of your recommended daily value for sodium per day.
As far as additives go, expect propylene glycol alginate, disodium guanylate, disodium inosinate, calcium disodium EDTA, and a few other hard-to-pronounce ingredients in the mix. Are we saying these additives are harmful? Research is still ongoing, and some additives are riskier than others, but the general consensus is that the fewer additives, the better when it comes to overall health.
Ken's Steak House Country French Salad Dressing
Ken's Steak House Country French Salad Dressing is one of our favorite French dressings for salad, but that's not to say it's good for you. In fact, it's one of the unhealthiest French salad dressings we've come across. Ken's Steak House Country French Salad Dressing has 12 grams of fat and 140 calories per 2 tablespoons, but what's worse is the amount of sugar added. There's a shocking 9 grams of sugar in just a couple of tablespoons alone. As previously mentioned, you should only consume anywhere between 25 to 36 grams of sugar per day per the American Heart Association, meaning that going a little overboard with this dressing could send your daily sugar totals soaring.
In addition to high sugar content, you'll find that Ken's Steak House Country French Salad Dressing also contains soybean oil, as is the case with most of the unhealthy salad dressings mentioned on this list. When consumed frequently, soybean oil may be linked to depression, obesity, and diabetes, making it a less than preferable choice when compared to buying extra virgin olive oil and other oil options. Lastly, if carb content matters to you, know that there's a whopping 10 grams of carbohydrates in every two tablespoons, meaning your low-carb lunch grab might not be so low-carb after all, especially if you're aiming for less than 50 grams of carbohydrates per day. Yikes.
Kroger Buttermilk Ranch Salad Dressing
Kroger Buttermilk Ranch Salad Dressing isn't the best bottled ranch dressing you can buy; in fact, it's far from it. Not only are customers repulsed by its taste, but the nutrition facts aren't impressivel, either. Kroger Buttermilk Ranch Salad Dressing packs 15 grams of fat and 150 calories per 2 tablespoons, but that's just the start. The dressing also has 13% of your daily value in sodium, meaning being a tad too generous with this one can really cost you in terms of salt intake and potentially increase your risks for sodium-related health issues.
Additionally, Kroger Buttermilk Ranch Salad Dressing contains monosodium glutamate, which, as previously mentioned, can cause ill effects in consumers sensitive to the ingredient. Several other additives are also thrown into the mix, including propylene glycol alginate and polysorbate 60, ultimately making this ranch dressing a miss in terms of taste and health, even if it is an affordable store-branded option.
Kraft Classic Catalina French Salad Dressing
When it comes to the most popular salad dressings by state, Catalina-style dressing has the heart of consumers living in Illinois, Indiana, Nevada, and a few other states. Even so, we have a few qualms with Kraft Classic Catalina French Salad Dressing, mostly because of its high sugar and sodium content, along with the artificial ingredients thrown into the mix. We know what you're thinking: Who cares, as long as the salad tastes good, right? We'll leave that argument up to you. Still, it's worth noting that 2 tablespoons of Kraft Classic Catalina French Salad Dressing contain 7 grams of added sugar and 300 milligrams of sodium, which is 13% of your daily recommended value for sodium.
As if that weren't enough, the use of Red 40 and Blue 1 is concerning. Rather than choosing natural means of coloring its food, Kraft opts for artificial coloring, which may cause issues in sensitive individuals. Red 40 has been found to cause hyperactivity, depression, and skin irritation and then some, while Blue 1 has been shown to potentially produce kidney tumors in mice. As always, use caution when it comes to processed foods containing additives, and limit your intake if you notice unwanted symptoms.
Private Selection Raspberry Vinaigrette Salad Dressing
Private Selection Raspberry Vinaigrette Salad Dressing is one of the unhealthiest salad dressings out there, but thankfully, patrons have caught on. On Kroger's website, you'll find customers leaving scathing comments about this store-branded option, mostly due to the artificial coloring used within. Expect to find Red 40 and Blue 1 in this grab, both of which may cause symptoms in individuals who are particularly sensitive.
Moreover, Private Selection Raspberry Vinaigrette Salad Dressing is relatively high in sugar, with 5 grams of added sugar per every 2 tablespoons, which may be more than you're looking for in your salad. You'll also ingest 15 grams of fat and 160 calories in every serving, which can add up quickly depending on how much you consume. Though there might not seem to be any good reason to pick up a bottle of Private Selection Raspberry Vinaigrette Salad Dressing when you see it, there's at least one thing we love about the dressing: It is free of soybean oil as of the time of publication, which is no small feat considering that most salad dressings contain it.
Great Value Sweet & Tangy French Style Salad Dressing
French-style dressings tend to err on the side of sweetness, and when it comes to Great Value Sweet & Tangy French Style Salad Dressing, expect no difference. Customers love the dressing, citing both the lower price point and tasty flavor as the reason for their admiration. Still, because of its questionable ingredients and high sugar content, we can't in good conscience recommend this salad dressing as a healthy pick.
To start, Great Value Sweet & Tangy French Style Salad Dressing contains high fructose corn syrup, a sweetener derived from corn syrup and often associated with increased risk for obesity. High fructose corn syrup also adds an abnormal amount of fructose to the body and can lead to disparaging health issues, such as fatty liver disease and diabetes, when consumed in excess. In addition to high fructose corn syrup, you can also expect to encounter the infamous Red40 and Blue 1 in this brightly hued option, as well as several additives.
As far as nutrition facts go, you'll want to pay attention to the sugar and salt content — Great Value Sweet & Tangy French Style Salad Dressing contains 8 grams of added sugar and 350 milligrams of sodium, which is 15% of your daily recommended value. With all things considered, Great Value Sweet & Tangy French Style Salad Dressing is one of the unhealthiest salad dressings out there — even if it is quite tasty.
Ken's Steak House Creamy Caesar Salad Dressing
Most of us love a good Caesar salad dressing, but if you're looking for a healthier option, this ain't it. Although other bottled Caesar salad dressings might need tweaking to give them that restaurant-worthy taste, Ken's Steak House Creamy Caesar Salad Dressing needs nothing of the sort. Accompanied by glowing reviews, this Caesar dressing is the cream of the crop, but still isn't quite our idea of a healthy salad dressing grab. While most other salad dressings we've covered thus far have about 15 grams of fat or less per 2 tablespoons, Ken's Steak House Creamy Caesar Salad Dressing boasts a whopping 18 grams along with 170 calories.
Ouch. This means that using four tablespoons of the dressing over a larger-sized salad will get you close to 40 grams of fat, which is more than you'd find in a McDonald's Big Mac, at 34 grams. You'll also face several additives, along with titanium dioxide, which has been banned by the European Union as a result of evidence that could link it to the damage of DNA, nervous systems, and immune systems. No thanks.
Hidden Valley Parmesan Ranch Salad Dressing and Topping
Hidden Valley is at it again with yet another unhealthy salad dressing option on grocery store shelves. Fans enjoy Hidden Valley Parmesan Ranch Salad Dressing and Topping, with its chunkier texture and robust parmesan flavor causing it to stand out from the ranch-flavored dressing crowd. And though Hidden Valley Parmesan Ranch Salad Dressing and Topping is definitely a yummy deviation from traditional ranch flavors, its stats give us pause.
Though not the worst offender we've seen in terms of fat and calories, you should be aware that Hidden Valley Parmesan Ranch Salad Dressing and Topping contains elevated levels in each category, with 13 grams of fat and 130 calories. Also, be aware that several additives are floating in the dressing, including artificial flavors, disodium inosinate and guanylate, and monosodium glutamate. And while we understand that these additives may not cause adverse reactions in everyone, it's still worth noting, especially if you're looking for cleaner and healthier salad dressing picks.
Chick-fil-A Zesty Apple Vinaigrette Refrigerated Salad Dressing
We love the semi-wholesome ingredients in Chick-fil-A Zesty Apple Vinaigrette Refrigerated Salad Dressing with elements like apple cider vinegar, lime juice, and even pineapple juice used as tasty accents on flavor. Still, we've got several concerns when it comes to this salad dressing, which is the reason it lands itself as one of the unhealthiest salad dressings on store shelves.
When it comes to Chick-fil-A Zesty Apple Vinaigrette Refrigerated Salad Dressing, we're particularly worried about its sugar content. At 8 grams of added sugar per 2 tablespoons, it could be easy to consume a little too much. Additionally, though a vinaigrette, this Chick-fil-A grab still contains 11 grams of fat and 130 calories, along with 270 milligrams of sodium, amounting to 12% of your sodium daily value. Chick-fil-A Zesty Apple Vinaigrette Refrigerated Salad Dressing also primarily contains soybean oil, which, as previously reported, may cause health issues in certain individuals over time. On the plus side, this dressing is at least very tasty with many people singing its praises. Still, it's best to consume this dressing with caution, keeping its nutritional content in mind.
Ken's Steak House Honey Mustard Salad Dressing
Many purport that Ken's Steak House Honey Mustard Salad Dressing is the best out there, leading us to believe that this is one amazing honey mustard grab. Still, there are still plenty of warnings we have for you concerning this salad dressing, making it one of the unhealthiest we've seen on store shelves.
To start, you'll find Ken's Steak House Honey Mustard Salad Dressing on the fattier side, with 11 grams of fat per 2 tablespoons. Along with that, you'll incur 130 calories, as well as 6 grams of added sugar to your diet, assuming you stay within that two-tablespoon range. Aside from those statistics, we'd also like to caution you against a few of the ingredients in Ken's Steak House Honey Mustard Salad Dressing, with the inclusion of soybean oil as the primary ingredient. Also, be aware that it isn't only the mustard within the dressing giving it that sunny hue — Yellow 5 food coloring helps a lot. Like many of the other artificial colorings mentioned in this post, Yellow 5 carries with it its own risks, including hives, rashes, and itching in some individuals. Overall, when it comes to healthiness, Ken's Steak House Honey Mustard Salad Dressing isn't an option we'd recommend, despite its awesome flavor.
Marzetti Honey French Salad Dressing
Marzetti Honey French Salad Dressing is another delicious yet frightfully unhealthy salad dressing option. We'll start off with the good, and that's its short ingredient list. Yes, it still contains soybean oil and added sugar, but at least most of the elements listed, like vinegar, honey, tomato paste, and mustard seed, are components you'd add to your own salad dressing recipes made at home. So, what landed Marzetti Honey French Salad Dressing on our list of unhealthiest salad dressings list? Despite minimalistic ingredients, this pick still packs 10 grams of fat, 140 calories, 11 grams of carbs and — gasp — 11 grams of added sugar.
Yep, you read that right. Marzetti Honey French Salad Dressing contains more sugar than a Dum-Dum lollipop. Better measure out those 2 tablespoons carefully — any more and your so-called "healthy salad" might just max out your entire day's sugar limit in one go.