Most of us would consider a salad to be a nutritious lunch option. With lettuce, veggies, and protein piled high, there are typically lots of nutritious ingredients packed into this meal, giving us plenty of fuel to help us power through the day — or so we thought.

Sadly, while many delicious salad recipes exist, countless store-bought salad dressings have the potential to ruin your healthy chow down experience. And though making your own dressing is relatively simple (especially when you employ techniques like this genius salad dressing technique from Ina Garten), pulling out all the ingredients to make a homemade version can be taxing. Even so, by grabbing a salad dressing from store shelves, you might be biting off a little more than you can chew in terms of nutrition and may find yourself backpedaling once you discover what's inside.

In this post, we're revealing some of the unhealthiest salad dressings on grocery store shelves and the components that make them so unhealthy. From suspicious oils to shocking amounts of added sugar, we've lined up some of the main offenders in markets to help you avoid the mistake of dousing your salad with unwanted additives, fat, sugar, calories, and sodium. Stay tuned as we toss some interesting nutritional stats your way in the upcoming post.