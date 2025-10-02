The Main Reason Your Cold Salads Don't Taste As Good As They Should

Ever notice the flavor of your cold salads leave something to be desired? You're probably serving them too cold. According to Matt Harding, chief innovation officer at Piada Italian Street Food, you should be letting your cold salads rest before serving. "Cold temperatures mute flavors. Letting a salad sit for 10 to 15 minutes before serving can make herbs, dressings, and vegetables taste more vibrant," says Harding. Add this as another reason why restaurant salads taste better than homemade.

Flavor isn't the only thing that benefits when salads rest at room temperature; texture can too. According to Harding, "Some ingredients (like tomatoes, roasted vegetables, or grains) show their best texture and aroma when not ice-cold." This is why there's only one time you should be storing tomatoes in the fridge.

Harding also emphasizes the importance of serving room-temperature salads when they're served next to or at the same time as a hot entree. The clashing temperatures of each component can be jarring, rather than complementary.