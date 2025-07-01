The Only Time You Should Store Tomatoes In The Fridge

Okay, so tomatoes can be kept on the kitchen counter, but how long will they last? About a week, if conditions are right, and they were picked shortly before you bought them. If you want to extend their shelf (or counter) life as long as possible, however, the best way to do this is to remove any vines that may still be attached, then turn the tomatoes upside-down. If you'd like, you can even place small pieces of tape where the stems used to be. This keeps any potential mold or bacteria from entering. Even without the tape, upside-down tomatoes retain more moisture, which means that after a week, they'll be more juicy than mushy when you cut into them.

If you have too many tomatoes to eat in a week, you always have the option to freeze them so they'll last indefinitely. They can be frozen whole or sliced, peeled or unpeeled; whichever is easier for you. Once you thaw them, they'll definitely be mushier than when they went into the freezer, but they'll be just fine for use in raw tomato sauce (we have a recipe for this to accompany our air fryer gnocchi), homemade gazpacho, or fresh salsa, which should last for a week in the fridge. Of course, salsa itself can be frozen. In fact, Rick Martinez recommends using frozen salsa as the base for many an easy weeknight dish, like his salsa-baked chicken. Tomato sauces and soups can also go into the freezer, which will preserve that ripe tomato taste well after the season is over.