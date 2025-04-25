How Rick Martinez Turns A Frozen Cup Of Salsa Into An Easy Weeknight Dish

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chef Rick Martinez was born and raised in Texas but moved to Mexico as an adult wanting to explore his roots. He's since authored the bestselling cookbook "Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico" (available from Amazon for $19.25), while his latest literary effort, "Salsa Daddy," consists of recipes for over 70 different varieties of Mexican sauces. He shared one especially useful salsa tip with The Takeout, telling us, "Most of my recipes make about two cups. I figure you're going to eat one cup, and then you should just freeze the other cup." According to Martinez, the reason for freezing half a batch of salsa each time you make it is that salsa can be incredibly useful for meal prep. In fact, it's the base for a super-easy chicken recipe Martinez recommends.

Start the dish by searing the chicken on both sides, then pour two cups of salsa over it. If you don't have two cups of the same kind of salsa, Martinez says it's okay to mix and match. As he explains, "It's all kind of in the same family, they're all going to have elements of the same ingredients. So, whether it's a tomatillo, or a tart plum, or a tomato, they're all going to play nicely in the same pot." Once you've selected your salsa(s), cook the chicken in the sauce for 40 minutes or until it's falling apart. Martinez described the finished dish as a moist and delicious shredded chicken. While the chicken can be eaten as-is, he also recommends making tacos with it or adding it to rice bowls or burritos.