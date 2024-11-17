Jarred Salsa Is The Key To A Veggie-Packed Meatloaf Without All The Prep
My grandma always used to say her favorite recipes were the ones for dinners that "stick to your ribs." In other words, a hearty, warm, wholesome meal that makes you both full and extremely content. When I think of that term, one very specific meal comes to mind: meatloaf and mashed potatoes. It's a classic recipe and there are definitely some secrets to making the perfect meatloaf. However, meatloaf is also apparently a divisive dinner option for some. If that's you, you've probably just never had good meatloaf. What if I told you there was a way to amp up your classic meatloaf with more veggies and flavor, without a whole bunch of work?
While there are a number of ingredients you can use to elevate your meatloaf, there's a simple ingredient you likely already have in your kitchen cabinet that can make your meatloaf recipe shine even more than it already does: canned salsa. Hear me out. Salsa will add onions, tomatoes, peppers, and other veggies to the meal without chopping up fresh produce. And it'll add a nice flavor without a lot of work on a busy school night. Just swap out the typical tomato paste or ketchup portion in your recipe for the same quantity of salsa (slightly less if your salsa is watery). Or, you could use salsa on the top of the meatloaf if you want it to be even more flavorful.
Picking the perfect salsa
There are nearly infinite salsa options at every grocery store. We get it, that can be a bit overwhelming. When adding it to your meatloaf, keep three things in mind to help narrow it down: consistency, spice level, and flavors. The perfect salsa might be different for everyone!
When it comes to the consistency of your salsa, smooth and chunky each has its advantages. If you use smoother salsa, your kids probably won't even notice the hidden veggies they're consuming! If your kids (or, let's be real, the adults eating the meal) aren't picky, opt for a chunkier option to add some delicious texture to the final product! Just remember that the more liquid in the salsa, the more it could impact the texture of your meatloaf so adjust other ingredients accordingly.
When it comes to spice level and flavors, pick your own adventure. If you're hoping to add some fire to your typical meatloaf recipe, you could opt for a spicier salsa. It could add a little kick (and honestly could be a great addition). If you're hoping to not taste the salsa as much, but still want the extra veggies, definitely use a mild option. If you're a lover of cilantro or corn, you could try out a more unique salsa option highlighting those flavors to combine with your meatloaf recipe for a funkier take on the classic. Whatever salsa you choose, switch up your side dishes to match the flavor profile and you'll have a new family favorite!