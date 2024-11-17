Jarred Salsa Is The Key To A Veggie-Packed Meatloaf Without All The Prep

My grandma always used to say her favorite recipes were the ones for dinners that "stick to your ribs." In other words, a hearty, warm, wholesome meal that makes you both full and extremely content. When I think of that term, one very specific meal comes to mind: meatloaf and mashed potatoes. It's a classic recipe and there are definitely some secrets to making the perfect meatloaf. However, meatloaf is also apparently a divisive dinner option for some. If that's you, you've probably just never had good meatloaf. What if I told you there was a way to amp up your classic meatloaf with more veggies and flavor, without a whole bunch of work?

While there are a number of ingredients you can use to elevate your meatloaf, there's a simple ingredient you likely already have in your kitchen cabinet that can make your meatloaf recipe shine even more than it already does: canned salsa. Hear me out. Salsa will add onions, tomatoes, peppers, and other veggies to the meal without chopping up fresh produce. And it'll add a nice flavor without a lot of work on a busy school night. Just swap out the typical tomato paste or ketchup portion in your recipe for the same quantity of salsa (slightly less if your salsa is watery). Or, you could use salsa on the top of the meatloaf if you want it to be even more flavorful.