The Jarred Ingredient That'll Give Your Bloody Mary A Flavorful Kick

Almost every fridge has a lone jar of leftover salsa sitting in the far back corner desperately waiting to be enjoyed with tortilla chips, tacos, scrambled eggs — anything to delay its inevitable fate in the trash or recycle bin. Despite their compact size, jarred salsas pack a punch with tons of flavors and variations: brightly acidic tomatoes, a kick of heat thanks to jalapeños, mild onions, sweet, mellow garlic, tangy lime, and a heavy sprinkle of salt and pepper.

Truthfully, salsa adds an extra oomph to many foods — and drinks — because of its powerful ability to elevate the existing seasoning already present in a dish (or glass). But there's one drink in particular where salsa absolutely shines. Hint, hint: it steals the spotlight at brunch and breakfast and is famous for its endless list of garnishes and accouterments. What do you do with a half-empty, need-to-use-before-it-expires jar of salsa? Pour it into your next bloody mary.