The Jarred Ingredient That'll Give Your Bloody Mary A Flavorful Kick
Almost every fridge has a lone jar of leftover salsa sitting in the far back corner desperately waiting to be enjoyed with tortilla chips, tacos, scrambled eggs — anything to delay its inevitable fate in the trash or recycle bin. Despite their compact size, jarred salsas pack a punch with tons of flavors and variations: brightly acidic tomatoes, a kick of heat thanks to jalapeños, mild onions, sweet, mellow garlic, tangy lime, and a heavy sprinkle of salt and pepper.
Truthfully, salsa adds an extra oomph to many foods — and drinks — because of its powerful ability to elevate the existing seasoning already present in a dish (or glass). But there's one drink in particular where salsa absolutely shines. Hint, hint: it steals the spotlight at brunch and breakfast and is famous for its endless list of garnishes and accouterments. What do you do with a half-empty, need-to-use-before-it-expires jar of salsa? Pour it into your next bloody mary.
Why jarred salsa works in bloody marys
A standard bloody mary recipe calls for tomato juice, lemon juice, vodka, pepper, celery salt, a dash of Tabasco, and Worcestershire sauce. Depending on what you have on hand, a jar of salsa can help your bloody mary take on a personality all its own. Feeling spicy? Increase the zest and zing factor with a salsa chock-full of jalapeños. Looking for a subtle smoke flavor? Up the ante with a jar of smoky chipotle salsa and garnish your beverage with a grilled crostini on top. Craving greens? Toss in a couple of tablespoons of salsa verde.
One other note — consider how to incorporate salsa into your bloody mary. If you enjoy a thicker, chunkier texture, stir the salsa directly into a pint glass or highball glass along with the remaining ingredients. Use a spoon to gently mix everything together. If you'd rather have a smoother drinking experience, put the salsa, vodka, tomato juice, sauces, and seasonings into a blender and run on high for 20 to 30 seconds before serving in a tall glass. Adorn your glass with celery sticks, cheese cubes, olives, bacon strips, pickles, shrimp, or anything else your heart desires.