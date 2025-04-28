How Long Fresh Salsa Lasts Before You Need To Throw It Out
Fresh, homemade salsa or pico de gallo from the deli counter is a favorite among avid chip snackers and regular party hosts. While there are some delicious jarred salsas out there (check out our salsa blind taste test for recommendations), nothing quite beats the juicy, tangy flavors of a freshly made batch.
Your typical homemade salsa recipe usually includes a blend of diced tomatoes (common tomato varieties like meaty beefsteak or Roma are perfect for giving your dip some bite), mixed with onion, chili peppers, and lime juice, along with seasonings and fresh herbs like cilantro. If you're making traditional pico de gallo, you will always use fresh, raw tomatoes, while some salsas are made using cooked or canned tomatoes for an extra saucy texture. So, how long does fresh salsa last?
Once you've whipped up your dip and satisfied your craving, any leftovers can be placed back in the fridge in a covered, airtight container. Given that the mix of tomatoes and lime juice is highly acidic, fresh salsa can last for around three to five days in the fridge. However, you should only save your salsa if you are sure it has not been left out at room temperature for more than two hours. It's also not a great idea to keep salsa that has been used as a table dip for multiple guests, as the chance of double dipping and contact with other foods or dirty cutlery can increase the risk of contamination.
How to spot when fresh salsa has gone bad
When it comes to homemade food, there are no hard and fast use-by dates for reference, so you'll have to rely on your senses and keep track of exactly how long your salsa has been in the fridge. Although homemade salsa may stay fresh for up to a week if stored correctly, you should always check for signs of spoilage before tucking in.
If you notice any discernible change in smell, taste, or texture, don't take any chances. Fermentation can sometimes give vegetables a slightly fizzy consistency, so watch out for this along with a sour odor. Spoiled salsa may also start to separate or develop a slimy texture. Of course, if you notice any mold growth on your salsa, you should toss it immediately.
The same is true for jarred salsa — look out for mold spots around the rims of glass containers. However, compared with homemade or fresh salsa, jarred salsa has a relatively long shelf-life once opened as it usually contains preservatives. An open jar of salsa can stay good in the fridge for anywhere between 14 and 28 days, while an unopened jar can remain shelf-stable for up to 18 months, depending on the use-by advice on the label.