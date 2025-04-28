How Long Fresh Salsa Lasts Before You Need To Throw It Out

Fresh, homemade salsa or pico de gallo from the deli counter is a favorite among avid chip snackers and regular party hosts. While there are some delicious jarred salsas out there (check out our salsa blind taste test for recommendations), nothing quite beats the juicy, tangy flavors of a freshly made batch.

Your typical homemade salsa recipe usually includes a blend of diced tomatoes (common tomato varieties like meaty beefsteak or Roma are perfect for giving your dip some bite), mixed with onion, chili peppers, and lime juice, along with seasonings and fresh herbs like cilantro. If you're making traditional pico de gallo, you will always use fresh, raw tomatoes, while some salsas are made using cooked or canned tomatoes for an extra saucy texture. So, how long does fresh salsa last?

Once you've whipped up your dip and satisfied your craving, any leftovers can be placed back in the fridge in a covered, airtight container. Given that the mix of tomatoes and lime juice is highly acidic, fresh salsa can last for around three to five days in the fridge. However, you should only save your salsa if you are sure it has not been left out at room temperature for more than two hours. It's also not a great idea to keep salsa that has been used as a table dip for multiple guests, as the chance of double dipping and contact with other foods or dirty cutlery can increase the risk of contamination.