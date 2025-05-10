Why Restaurant Salads Taste So Much Better Than Homemade

If you've ever ordered a salad in a restaurant, whether as a side or an entree, you may have noticed that it tasted a lot better than the ones you make at home. Is this merely your brain (or your wallet) telling you that for $15 it darn well better be something special? That may be part of it, but according to restaurant chefs, there are probably other factors at play. Both Megan McCarthy of Atlanta Botanical Garden's Edible Garden and Healthy Eating 101 and David Kirschner of private dining company dineDK spoke with The Takeout to explain why restaurant salads are superior. They also shared a few tips for home cooks that can elevate anything from a simple green salad to recipes such as a potato-topped Pittsburgh salad, a sweet and salty BLT salad, or a breakfast salad complete with bacon and egg.

Both chefs agree that seasoning plays a huge part in making restaurant salads so flavorful. As McCarthy told us, "restaurants often season each layer/step lightly, building complexity." Kirschner went into how to do this: "In order for a home cook to make restaurant-quality dishes, they need to liberally season everything, make sure there's a balance of acid in the dish so it doesn't feel heavy and tastes bright, and adjust these factors as they cook." He also suggested seasoning as you go, explaining "there is a massive difference between adding a ton of salt at the end of a dish versus layering it in phases as you progress through the cooking process."