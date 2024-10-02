Liquid aminos may be a staple in health food stores today, but their rise to fame has a curious backstory. Paul Bragg, founder of Bragg Live Food Products and the man who popularized the magical apple cider vinegar, invented liquid aminos in 1952. The athlete, author, and former PE teacher dubbed himself a "life extension specialist." He traveled the country delivering wellness lectures while selling his health-supporting products, including liquid aminos.

Bragg advised athletes and Hollywood stars alike, but there's an odd footnote to his legacy: Bragg claimed to be almost 15 years older than he really was. Of course, this helped sales — people believed his lifestyle was the secret to his youthful appearance. By the 1970s, as plant-based diets gained popularity, liquid aminos became a go-to seasoning. For example, one New Age health group called Alive Polarity served 1,000 vegetarian meals daily and used up to 25 gallons of Bragg liquid aminos each week in everything from sauces to soups.

Its popularity also spread among fitness enthusiasts, who praised it as a gluten and preservative-free alternative to soy sauce, ideal for muscle growth and recovery. Sure, the buzz around liquid aminos might have started with a stretch of the truth. But let's face it: if they didn't deliver on flavor, they wouldn't still be on shelves today, after Paul Bragg and his daughter-in-law, who inherited the brand, have both since died.