How Liquid Aminos Became A Health Food Store Icon
Liquid aminos may be a staple in health food stores today, but their rise to fame has a curious backstory. Paul Bragg, founder of Bragg Live Food Products and the man who popularized the magical apple cider vinegar, invented liquid aminos in 1952. The athlete, author, and former PE teacher dubbed himself a "life extension specialist." He traveled the country delivering wellness lectures while selling his health-supporting products, including liquid aminos.
Bragg advised athletes and Hollywood stars alike, but there's an odd footnote to his legacy: Bragg claimed to be almost 15 years older than he really was. Of course, this helped sales — people believed his lifestyle was the secret to his youthful appearance. By the 1970s, as plant-based diets gained popularity, liquid aminos became a go-to seasoning. For example, one New Age health group called Alive Polarity served 1,000 vegetarian meals daily and used up to 25 gallons of Bragg liquid aminos each week in everything from sauces to soups.
Its popularity also spread among fitness enthusiasts, who praised it as a gluten and preservative-free alternative to soy sauce, ideal for muscle growth and recovery. Sure, the buzz around liquid aminos might have started with a stretch of the truth. But let's face it: if they didn't deliver on flavor, they wouldn't still be on shelves today, after Paul Bragg and his daughter-in-law, who inherited the brand, have both since died.
What even are liquid aminos?
Liquid aminos are a flavorful seasoning made from either soybeans or coconut sap. They offer a savory, umami taste similar to soy sauce, and Bragg's product contains no added salt, gluten, or preservatives. People love drizzling liquid aminos on tofu, salads, stir-fries, soups, and sushi (be careful not to drown your sushi, though). Personally, I used to add Bragg's coconut aminos to my veggie pasta for a sweet and salty combo — 10/10 recommend!
One of the biggest draws of liquid aminos — and how Paul Bragg originally promoted them — is their 16 amino acids, which are crucial for the body's functions. Of the 20 amino acids the body needs, nine are classified as essential because they can't be produced by the body and must come from food. These organic compounds play key roles in supporting immune health, muscle growth, digestion, and hormone production. Since meat is a common source of these nutrients, vegetarians and vegans often turn to Bragg's liquid aminos as an easy way to meet their needs through plant-based meals. They've got the amino power, the flavor, and now even Katy Perry on their side.
Today, Bragg is owned by a group of investors including Katy Perry
You might think that Katy Perry's love for Bragg's liquid aminos and apple cider vinegar led her to continue the brand's legacy. While she's definitely a fan, the story goes a bit deeper. Perry had a personal connection to Patricia Bragg, longtime CEO of Bragg Live Food Products, that ran back to her childhood. Notably, the pop star's parents were pastors at the Santa Barbara church Patricia attended. The health consultant, who passed away in 2023, was a close family friend and even gave Katy her first guitar — a gift that would help shape her musical future.
In Perry's words to Santa Barbara Independent: "My mother introduced me to Bragg products, and it's been a staple since my childhood in Santa Barbara and continues to be a wellness remedy in my professional vocal career." This early connection turned into a lifelong bond. In 2019, after serving as CEO for over 40 years, Patricia retired at age 90 and invited Perry, her fiancé Orlando Bloom, and a group of investors to help carry Bragg into the next century.
When Patricia passed, Perry reflected on her in an Instagram post as a "fairy of happiness and health," a friend who was always there for her family and guided her with wisdom. Perry continues Patricia's legacy in small but meaningful ways, like adding Bragg apple cider vinegar shots to her daughter Daisy's lunch, a reminder that "health is wealth."