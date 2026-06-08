10 Discontinued Popeyes Side Dishes That Deserve A Comeback

Popeyes' march towards fried chicken awesomeness began in the outskirts of New Orleans back in 1972, and has since imbued its sensational spicy Cajun flavors across the globe. While the chicken has always been the main draw, what kind of a meal is complete without some succulent side dishes? In the annals of Popeyes history, it has produced many delicious sides, with several still with us to this today. If you're curious which is the one or ones to get, The Takeout has got you covered in this handy dandy ranking of all Popeyes side dishes.

While there are indeed plenty of side items to choose from now, there are several dearly departed ones from Popeyes' past that are primed for and deserve a comeback. Let's rev up the old time machine and head back to those golden fried eras of yesteryear, where you could mosey into a Popeyes and order up a corn dog or a chicken taco to round out your lunch or dinner.

As a rabid fan of Popeyes for over four decades, I speak from a well informed and greasy mind to guide you on this journey. The following ye olde side items are listed in order of my own personal preference, but all should equally be welcomed back to the fold. Got that, Popeyes?